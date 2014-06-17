(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Coventry
Building Society's
(A/Stable/F1/a) upcoming issue of perpetual subordinated
contingent convertible
securities an expected rating of 'BB+(EXP)'.
The assignment of the final rating is contingent on receipt of
final
documentation confirming to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are additional Tier 1 (AT1) instruments with fully
discretionary
interest payments and are subject to conversion into core
capital deferred
shares (CCDS) on breach of a 7% CRD IV common equity Tier 1
(CET1) ratio.
Although Coventry does not yet have any CCDS in
issuance, it has received members' approval to issue these at
any time.
The securities are notched five levels below Coventry's 'a'
Viability Rating
(VR), in accordance with Fitch's criteria for "Assessing and
Rating Bank
Subordinated and Hybrid Securities". The notes are notched twice
for loss
severity to reflect the conversion into CCDS on breach of the
trigger, and three
times for non-performance risk.
The notching for non-performance risk reflects the instruments'
fully
discretionary interest payment, which Fitch considers the most
easily activated
form of loss absorption. The issuer will not make an interest
payment if it has
insufficient distributable items or if it is insolvent. The
issuer will also be
subject to restrictions on interest payments if it fails to meet
the combined
buffer capital requirements that will be gradually phased in
from 2016.
Coventry's fully loaded Basel III CET1 consolidated ratio on 1
January 2014 was
22.7%. This provides it with a buffer of around GBP590m for the
7% CET1 ratio
trigger. However, as non-performance in the form of non-payment
of interest
could be triggered before reaching the 7% CET1 ratio trigger,
this buffer could
be reduced considerably.
Fitch expects Coventry's capital ratios to strengthen further
given its sound
internal capital generation, increasing the headroom it will
have over its
regulatory minimum requirements.
Fitch has assigned 100% equity credit to the securities. This
reflects their
full coupon flexibility, the ability to be converted into CCDS
before the
society becomes non-viable, their permanent nature and their
subordination to
all senior creditors.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As the securities are notched down from Coventry's VR, their
rating is mostly
sensitive to any change in this rating. The securities' ratings
are also
sensitive to any change in their notching, which could arise if
Fitch changes
its assessment of the probability of their non-performance
relative to the risk
captured in Coventry's VR. This could reflect a change in
capital management or
flexibility or an unexpected shift in regulatory buffers, for
example.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+ 44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Marc Ellsmore
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1438
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1012
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1003,
Email:
Elaine.Bailey@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44
20 3530 1153,
Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria," dated 31
January 2014, is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.