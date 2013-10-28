(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Oct 28 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned CPC Corporation, Taiwan's (CPC; A+/AAA(twn)/Stable) TWD13bn senior unsecured bonds National Long-Term ratings of 'AAA(twn)'.

The bond issue is split into three tranches as follows:

TWD6.4bn 1.49% 102-2-A bond due 2018

TWD3.4bn 1.75% 102-2-B bond due 2020

TWD3.2bn 1.85% 102-2-C bond due 2023

The bond proceeds are to be used to fund the issuer's ongoing capex programme and to improve its debt maturity profile. The five-year tranche will be repaid by a bullet repayment at the end of the fifth year, while the seven-year tranche will be repaid over two equal instalments in the sixth and seventh years, and the 10-year tranche will be repaid over two equal instalments in the ninth and tenth years.

The bonds are rated at the same level as CPC's National Long-Term Rating as they constitute direct, unconditional and unsecured obligations of the company.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Closely Linked to Sovereign: The ratings of CPC are equalised with Taiwan's ratings (A+/Stable), underpinned by its close linkage with the sovereign parent. Although there has been no explicit guarantee from the sovereign, the operational ties and strategic ties are strong.

Policy Role: The Taiwanese government uses CPC as one of its essential public service vehicles. CPC has a public service obligation to provide adequate natural gas, petrochemical products, and refined oil products to the Taiwanese economy. In addition, from 2011 to early-2012, CPC was used to keep oil product prices below market prices to combat inflation.

Privatisation Remote: Privatisation of CPC is difficult unless the government finds another platform to provide oil and gas-related public services and to influence prices of refined oil products. Obtaining consent from CPC's labour union is another hurdle to overcome before privatisation.

Weak financial Fundamentals: CPC's standalone creditworthiness is materially constrained by its policy tool status. Operating losses in 2012 (TWD17.8bn) and in 2011 (TWD24.5bn) were largely caused by refined oil product price controls imposed by the government, rendering CPC unable to pass on cost increases to end users. With the controls removed in June 2012, Fitch expects the company's cash generation capacity to revert to levels prior to the price controls.

Heavy Capex Programme: Significant planned capex is another constraint for CPC's standalone credit profile. Its average capex over the three years through to 2015 is likely to exceed that of the preceding three years due to its plans to expand its refining, petrochemical, and other mid-stream related facilities. This would put CPC's credit metrics under pressure.

Dominant Market Position in Taiwan: CPC's standalone credit profile is supported by its strong market position. It is the only integrated oil and gas company in Taiwan, although its upstream operation is insignificant. CPC has an 80% share of Taiwan's market for refined oil products and is the only natural gas importer in Taiwan.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include

-Negative rating action on Taiwan

-Significant weakening of linkages between CPC and the sovereign

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action, such as a revision of Outlook to Stable, include

-Positive rating action on Taiwan provided the rating linkages remain intact