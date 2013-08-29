(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, August 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Credit Agricole
S.A.'s (A/Stable/F1) Tier 2 Contingent Capital notes a
'BBB-(EXP)' expected
rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are subordinated Tier 2 instruments without a coupon
deferral feature
and subject to a 7% capital adequacy trigger. On breach of the
trigger, the
notes will be automatically written down to zero and the notes
cancelled,
resulting in loss of principal and future interest for
investors. The capital
adequacy trigger is based on Credit Agricole's (A/Stable/F1/a)
consolidated
common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio. Credit Agricole is not a
single entity, but a
cooperative banking group. Its 39 regional banks (caisses
regionales) and
central body (Credit Agricole S.A.) benefit from a cross-support
mechanism.
Accordingly, Credit Agricole and Credit Agricole S.A.'s Issuer
Default Ratings
are at the same level.
The notes are rated four notches below Credit Agricole's 'a'
Viability Rating
(VR) in accordance with Fitch's criteria for "Assessing and
Rating Bank
Subordinated and Hybrid Securities" dated 5 December 2012 at
www.fitchratings.com. The notes are notched twice for loss
severity to reflect
the principal write-down feature, and twice for non-performance
risk, to reflect
the high incremental risk due to the 7% CET1 ratio trigger
compared with the
risk reflected in the bank's VR.
Fitch has assigned 50% equity credit to the notes for
calculating Credit
Agricole's Fitch eligible capital ratio. This reflects the fact
that the notes
are not perpetual but with a long maturity (20 years),
subordinated to all
senior creditors and the permanent and full write-down occurs
well before the
bank would become non-viable, given the high trigger of 7%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As the notes are notched from Credit Agricole's VR, their rating
is primarily
sensitive to any change in this rating.
Applicable criteria, "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid
Securities", dated 5 December 2012, "Rating Criteria for Banking
Structures
Backed by Mutual Support Mechanisms" dated 20 December 2012 and
"Global
Financial Institutions Rating Criteria," dated 15 August 2012,
are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
