PARIS/LONDON, January 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Credit Agricole
S.A.'s (A/Stable/F1) expected undated deeply subordinated notes
a 'BB+(EXP)'
expected rating.
The final rating is contingent upon final documents conforming
to information
already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are structured to qualify as additional Tier 1 Capital
instruments
with fully discretionary coupon payment and are subject to
write-down on breach
of Credit Agricole's (A/Stable/F1/a) consolidated 7% common
equity Tier 1 (CET1)
ratio, or on breach of Credit Agricole S.A.'s CET1 of 5.125%.
Credit Agricole is not a single entity, but a cooperative
banking group. Its 39
regional banks (caisses regionales) and central body (Credit
Agricole S.A.)
benefit from a cross-support mechanism. Accordingly, Credit
Agricole and Credit
Agricole S.A.'s Issuer Default Ratings are at the same level.
The notes will be rated five notches below Credit Agricole's 'a'
Viability
Rating (VR) in accordance with Fitch's criteria for rating bank
subordinated and
hybrid securities. The notes are notched twice for loss severity
and three
notches for non-performance risk to reflect the fully
discretionary coupon and
the incremental risk due to the 7% CET1 ratio trigger compared
with the risk
reflected in the bank's VR.
Fitch has assigned 50% equity credit to the securities. This
reflects that the
notes are perpetual, subordinated to all creditors except common
equity, with
full coupon flexibility. However, the write down is not
necessarily permanent.
In case of "return to financial health" Credit Agricole S.A. may
partially or
fully write-back the notes.
The equity credit assigned to the securities could be raised to
100% if Fitch
revises its criteria in line with "Assessing and Rating Bank
Subordinated and
Hybrid Securities - Exposure Draft" dated 27 November 2013 at
www.fitchratings.com. The criteria revision proposed in the
exposure draft would
eliminate the current requirement for the write down to be
permanent in order
for an issue to obtain 100% equity credit.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As the notes are notched from Credit Agricole's Viability
Rating, their rating
is primarily sensitive to any change in this rating.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alain Branchey
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 41
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Sonia Trabelsi
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 42
Committee Chairperson
Bridget Gandy
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1095
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44
20 3530 1153,
Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid
Securities", dated 5 December 2012, "Banking Structures Backed
by Mutual Support
Mechanisms" dated 18 December 2013 and "Global Financial
Institutions Rating
Criteria," dated 15 August 2012, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
