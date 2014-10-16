(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and withdrawn the ratings of Spain-based Fundacion Bancaria Caixa d'Estalvis i Pensions de Barcelona, "la Caixa" (La Caixa). Fitch has simultaneously assigned ratings to Criteria CaixaHolding, S.A.U. (Criteria), including a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-', with a Positive Outlook, Short-term IDR of 'F3' and Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb-'. The ratings of La Caixa's debt were affirmed, and transferred to Criteria. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating action follows the announcement on 14 October 2014 that La Caixa's 58.9% controlling stake in CaixaBank, S.A. (BBB/Positive/bbb) and its debt (except that linked to social projects) were transferred to Criteria, a holding company fully-owned by La Caixa. As a result, Criteria, which operates as a bank holding company, has as its main asset the stake in CaixaBank. This completes a reorganisation announced by La Caixa's board of directors on 10 April 2014, which included the conversion of La Caixa into a banking foundation on 16 June 2014. As a result, La Caixa now exclusively carries out the development of social and welfare projects. As a result of the corporate restructuring, La Caixa's ratings were withdrawn. However, La Caixa remains as the consolidating entity of the banking group, and continues to be supervised, on a consolidated basis, by the banking regulators. The Positive Outlook on Criteria's Long-term IDR mirrors CaixaBank's given the close correlation between the two entities' credit risk profiles. CaixaBank has not been affected by the reorganisation, and its ratings remain unaffected. The main drivers and sensitivities of CaixaBank's ratings are listed in our previous rating action commentary (see Fitch Revises CaixaBank's Outlook to Positive; Affirms IDR at 'BBB', dated 1 July 2014 at www.fitchratings.com). KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VIABILITY RATING AND SENIOR DEBT Criteria's Long-term IDR is driven by its VR, which in turn is driven primarily by CaixaBank's VR because CaixaBank is its largest and main investment, and its strategy is to retain a controlling stake in this subsidiary. Criteria's VR is one notch below CaixaBank's due primarily to planned ownership dilution to 56%, which will take place once exchangeable bonds issued by La Caixa and now transferred to Criteria are swapped into CaixaBank shares by 2017. Other factors that drive the one-notch differential include Criteria's large equity investments in corporates, mitigated to some extent by liquidity and capitalisation. Fitch also takes into consideration double leverage at Criteria, in line with its criteria for rating bank holding companies, although the broader range of assets on Criteria's balance sheet means that various assumptions need to be made in this calculation. Criteria's large equity investments in corporates at end-June 2014 had a EUR7.5bn book value, equal to close to 30% of Criteria's pro-forma assets on an unconsolidated basis post-group restructuring. Fitch calculates Criteria's double leverage, including its stake in CaixaBank and other assets that Fitch views as less liquid (predominantly unlisted equity stakes and real estate assets), at about a moderate 110% after the group reorganisation. Double leverage at Criteria would be higher, at about 120%, if net deferred tax assets were included and the substantial revaluation of its stake in CaixaBank was excluded. Because of the composition of Criteria's asset base, we believe that, apart from double leverage, other factors that are important drivers of Criteria's VR relative to CaixaBank's include valuations of the equity stakes, which currently are well above book value, and of real estate, the liquidity of equity investments, of which a large proportion is listed, and the amount of debt at Criteria. Criteria's debt currently amounts to EUR8.8bn (of which EUR7.5bn was transferred from La Caixa) or a third of pro-forma assets. Of this, EUR4.5bn relates to subordinated debt issuance placed with retail investors after EUR2.5bn of this debt was refinanced in April 2014, mainly through bank loans and EUR1bn senior unsecured debt. The debt maturity profile shows concentrations between 2017 and 2020, and Fitch expects Criteria to manage its debt structure carefully. La Caixa's and Criteria's liquidity is managed on a combined basis and we consider it as adequate. In assessing Criteria's debt-servicing ability, we factor in cash flows from CaixaBank through dividend payments, which we expect to increase as the economy slowly improves, but also those from the company's 34.3% stake in Gas Natural SDG, S.A. (BBB+/Stable) and 19.2% stake in Abertis Infraestructuras, S.A. (BBB+/Stable). The latter two investments have been a source of stable cash dividends to Criteria. La Caixa will continue to be subject to consolidated regulatory capital requirements. We expect the ratios reported by La Caixa to be a good proxy for Criteria's given that Criteria is its primary investment. At end-June 2014, La Caixa's transitional common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio stood at 11.5%. We expect that the CET1 ratio will come under pressure as transitional items are phased out, mainly because of the large amount of non-controlling interests, largely deriving from the stake in CaixaBank, will be subject to deductions above a certain threshold under the fully-applied CET1 calculation. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VIABILITY RATING AND SENIOR DEBT Criteria's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings are primarily sensitive to the same considerations that might drive a change of CaixaBank's VR. These ratings may also be negatively affected by any further dilution in Criteria's stake in CaixaBank beyond the level expected after the conversion by 2017 that could lead to a loss in control for the holding company and/or changes in the holding company's supervision by banking regulators. The ratings would also be negatively affected by deterioration in Criteria's standalone credit profile, which could result from deterioration in the value or liquidity of its investments, losses on real estate assets or an increase in its debt or double leverage. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Criteria's Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'No Floor' reflect Fitch's belief that future state support, while possible, cannot be relied on. This is primarily because of Criteria's role as a holding company. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt is notched down once from Criteria's VR to reflect above-average loss severity. The ratings of these instruments have been affirmed, in line with the affirmation of the VR. Subordinated debt ratings are broadly sensitive to changes to Criteria's VR. The rating actions are as follows: La Caixa Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Positive; withdrawn Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'; withdrawn Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'; withdrawn Support Rating: affirmed at '5'; withdrawn Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'; withdrawn Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB-' (these securities were transferred to Criteria) State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB+' (these securities were transferred to Criteria) Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB+' (these securities were transferred to Criteria) Criteria Long-term IDR: assigned at 'BBB-'; Outlook Positive Short-term IDR: assigned at 'F3' Viability Rating: assigned at 'bbb-' Support Rating: assigned at '5' Support Rating Floor: assigned at 'No Floor' (Securities issued by La Caixa have been transferred to Criteria and their debt ratings have been affirmed). Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' dated 31 January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com. 