(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
and withdrawn
the ratings of Spain-based Fundacion Bancaria Caixa d'Estalvis i
Pensions de
Barcelona, "la Caixa" (La Caixa).
Fitch has simultaneously assigned ratings to Criteria
CaixaHolding, S.A.U.
(Criteria), including a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
'BBB-', with a
Positive Outlook, Short-term IDR of 'F3' and Viability Rating
(VR) of 'bbb-'.
The ratings of La Caixa's debt were affirmed, and transferred to
Criteria. A
full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
The rating action follows the announcement on 14 October 2014
that La Caixa's
58.9% controlling stake in CaixaBank, S.A. (BBB/Positive/bbb)
and its debt
(except that linked to social projects) were transferred to
Criteria, a holding
company fully-owned by La Caixa. As a result, Criteria, which
operates as a bank
holding company, has as its main asset the stake in CaixaBank.
This completes a reorganisation announced by La Caixa's board of
directors on 10
April 2014, which included the conversion of La Caixa into a
banking foundation
on 16 June 2014. As a result, La Caixa now exclusively carries
out the
development of social and welfare projects. As a result of the
corporate
restructuring, La Caixa's ratings were withdrawn. However, La
Caixa remains as
the consolidating entity of the banking group, and continues to
be supervised,
on a consolidated basis, by the banking regulators.
The Positive Outlook on Criteria's Long-term IDR mirrors
CaixaBank's given the
close correlation between the two entities' credit risk
profiles. CaixaBank has
not been affected by the reorganisation, and its ratings remain
unaffected. The
main drivers and sensitivities of CaixaBank's ratings are listed
in our previous
rating action commentary (see Fitch Revises CaixaBank's Outlook
to Positive;
Affirms IDR at 'BBB', dated 1 July 2014 at
www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VIABILITY RATING AND SENIOR DEBT
Criteria's Long-term IDR is driven by its VR, which in turn is
driven primarily
by CaixaBank's VR because CaixaBank is its largest and main
investment, and its
strategy is to retain a controlling stake in this subsidiary.
Criteria's VR is one notch below CaixaBank's due primarily to
planned ownership
dilution to 56%, which will take place once exchangeable bonds
issued by La
Caixa and now transferred to Criteria are swapped into CaixaBank
shares by 2017.
Other factors that drive the one-notch differential include
Criteria's large
equity investments in corporates, mitigated to some extent by
liquidity and
capitalisation. Fitch also takes into consideration double
leverage at Criteria,
in line with its criteria for rating bank holding companies,
although the
broader range of assets on Criteria's balance sheet means that
various
assumptions need to be made in this calculation.
Criteria's large equity investments in corporates at end-June
2014 had a
EUR7.5bn book value, equal to close to 30% of Criteria's
pro-forma assets on an
unconsolidated basis post-group restructuring. Fitch calculates
Criteria's
double leverage, including its stake in CaixaBank and other
assets that Fitch
views as less liquid (predominantly unlisted equity stakes and
real estate
assets), at about a moderate 110% after the group
reorganisation. Double
leverage at Criteria would be higher, at about 120%, if net
deferred tax assets
were included and the substantial revaluation of its stake in
CaixaBank was
excluded.
Because of the composition of Criteria's asset base, we believe
that, apart from
double leverage, other factors that are important drivers of
Criteria's VR
relative to CaixaBank's include valuations of the equity stakes,
which currently
are well above book value, and of real estate, the liquidity of
equity
investments, of which a large proportion is listed, and the
amount of debt at
Criteria.
Criteria's debt currently amounts to EUR8.8bn (of which EUR7.5bn
was transferred
from La Caixa) or a third of pro-forma assets. Of this, EUR4.5bn
relates to
subordinated debt issuance placed with retail investors after
EUR2.5bn of this
debt was refinanced in April 2014, mainly through bank loans and
EUR1bn senior
unsecured debt. The debt maturity profile shows concentrations
between 2017 and
2020, and Fitch expects Criteria to manage its debt structure
carefully.
La Caixa's and Criteria's liquidity is managed on a combined
basis and we
consider it as adequate. In assessing Criteria's debt-servicing
ability, we
factor in cash flows from CaixaBank through dividend payments,
which we expect
to increase as the economy slowly improves, but also those from
the company's
34.3% stake in Gas Natural SDG, S.A. (BBB+/Stable) and 19.2%
stake in Abertis
Infraestructuras, S.A. (BBB+/Stable). The latter two investments
have been a
source of stable cash dividends to Criteria.
La Caixa will continue to be subject to consolidated regulatory
capital
requirements. We expect the ratios reported by La Caixa to be a
good proxy for
Criteria's given that Criteria is its primary investment. At
end-June 2014, La
Caixa's transitional common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio stood at
11.5%. We expect
that the CET1 ratio will come under pressure as transitional
items are phased
out, mainly because of the large amount of non-controlling
interests, largely
deriving from the stake in CaixaBank, will be subject to
deductions above a
certain threshold under the fully-applied CET1 calculation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VIABILITY RATING AND SENIOR DEBT
Criteria's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings are primarily
sensitive to the same
considerations that might drive a change of CaixaBank's VR.
These ratings may also be negatively affected by any further
dilution in
Criteria's stake in CaixaBank beyond the level expected after
the conversion by
2017 that could lead to a loss in control for the holding
company and/or changes
in the holding company's supervision by banking regulators. The
ratings would
also be negatively affected by deterioration in Criteria's
standalone credit
profile, which could result from deterioration in the value or
liquidity of its
investments, losses on real estate assets or an increase in its
debt or double
leverage.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Criteria's Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor (SRF)
of 'No Floor'
reflect Fitch's belief that future state support, while
possible, cannot be
relied on. This is primarily because of Criteria's role as a
holding company.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt is notched down once from Criteria's VR to
reflect
above-average loss severity. The ratings of these instruments
have been
affirmed, in line with the affirmation of the VR. Subordinated
debt ratings are
broadly sensitive to changes to Criteria's VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
La Caixa
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Positive; withdrawn
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'; withdrawn
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'; withdrawn
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'; withdrawn
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'; withdrawn
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB-'
(these securities
were transferred to Criteria)
State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB+' (these securities were
transferred to
Criteria)
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB+' (these securities were
transferred to
Criteria)
Criteria
Long-term IDR: assigned at 'BBB-'; Outlook Positive
Short-term IDR: assigned at 'F3'
Viability Rating: assigned at 'bbb-'
Support Rating: assigned at '5'
Support Rating Floor: assigned at 'No Floor'
(Securities issued by La Caixa have been transferred to Criteria
and their debt
ratings have been affirmed).
