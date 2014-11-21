(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned CTBC
Bank Co., Ltd.'s (CTBC Bank) upcoming USD743m senior unsecured
bonds a National
Long-Term Rating of 'AA+(twn)'.
The bonds will be issued in two tranches: 30-year USD713m and
22-year USD30m.
They both carry a zero coupon rate and will mature on 26
November 2044 and 26
November 2036 respectively if there is no early redemption by
CTBC Bank. Both
notes have a soft call provision that allows for early
redemption of all of the
notes on 26 November of each year beginning 2016. The bond
proceeds will be used
to support CTBC Bank's diversified funding base.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Debt Rating
The senior unsecured bond is rated at the same level as CTBC
Bank's National
Long-Term rating of 'AA+(twn)' as it constitutes direct,
unconditional and
unsecured obligations of the bank. Under Fitch's methodology,
this instrument
has no loss absorption feature and receives no equity credit.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Debt Rating
Any rating action on CTBC Bank's National Long-Term rating will
trigger a
similar move on the debt rating.
The other ratings on CTBC Bank are unchanged and are as follows:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR of 'A'; Outlook Negative
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR of 'F1';
National Long-Term Rating of 'AA+(twn)'; Outlook Negative
National Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(twn)';
Viability Rating of 'a';
Support Rating of '3'
Support Rating Floor of 'BB+'
Senior unsecured bonds' National Long-Term Rating of 'AA+(twn)';
Subordinated bonds' Long-Term Rating of 'A-' and National
Long-Term Rating of
'AA(twn)';
Perpetual cumulative New Taiwan dollar subordinated bonds'
Long-Term Rating of
'BBB' and
National Long-Term Rating of 'A+(twn)';
Perpetual cumulative US dollar subordinated bonds' Long-Term
Rating of 'BBB';
Perpetual non-cumulative New Taiwan dollar subordinated bonds'
(Basel III
Additional Tier 1 capital) National Long-Term Rating of
'A(twn)';
Subordinated bonds' (Basel III Tier 2 capital) National
Long-Term Rating of
'AA-(twn)'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Sophia Chen, CFA, CPA
Director
+886 2 8175 7604
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd.
Taipei, Taiwan
Secondary Analyst
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Committee Chairperson
Parson Singha
Senior Director
+662 108 0151
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014 and "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30
October 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
National Scale Ratings Criteria
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.