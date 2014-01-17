(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Jan 17 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Hong Kong-based Dah Sing Bank's (DSB; BBB+/Stable)
proposed Basel III-compliant Tier 2 dated subordinated notes an expected 'BBB(EXP)' rating.
The direct, unsecured and subordinated obligations will be denominated in US
dollars and will be issued under DSB's USD2bn medium-term note programme. DSB
expects the issue to be about USD200mn in size, and it will use the proceeds to
absorb the impact of regulatory phase-out of the existing subordinated debt and
manage its capitalisation for future business growth. The notes will be callable
by DSB after five years.
The notes include a non-viability clause and will qualify as Tier 2 capital for
the bank under the Banking (Capital) Rules of Hong Kong upon approval from the
Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA).
The final rating is contingent on the receipt of the final documents conforming
to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch rates the notes one notch below DSB's Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb+'.
This is to reflect their below-average recovery prospects relative to senior
unsecured instruments given their subordination and their partial write-down
feature. The notes could be written down in full or in part if the HKMA
considers this step necessary to maintain the bank's viability (that is, at the
point of non-viability).
The notes have been notched from the bank's VR (the anchor rating) as the bank's
credit profile is driven by its standalone financial strength. The agency
believes no additional notching from the VR for non-performance is required to
capture the point of non-viability as it is broadly the same as that expressed
in the VR.
DSB's total regulatory capital ratio was 14.2% at end-June 2013. The new issue
is likely to increase the capital ratio by about 1.4pp. This will support the
bank's asset growth and also absorb the regulatory phase-out of Tier 2 capital
instruments without non-viability clauses (0.3pp per annum) up to the first call
of two existing Tier 2 instruments. The legacy perpetual junior subordinated
debt and one of the two lower Tier 2 subordinated debt issues - totalling about
USD230m (1.6% of risk-weighted assets at end-June 2013) - are callable by DSB in
February 2017.
Under Fitch's methodology the instrument would not qualify for any equity
credit.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes to DSB's VR would impact the issue's rating. The VR is sensitive to
Fitch's assessment of risk appetite and underwriting standards. The rating would
be downgraded if the bank expands the potentially riskier Chinese exposure or
increases the concentration in unsecured personal lending and commercial
property without balancing the higher risk by adequate profitability, capital
and liquidity.
An upgrade for the VR is unlikely given the lack of pricing power, the portfolio
concentration and high reliance on equity-accounted profits from Bank of
Chongqing.
The other ratings of DSB are unaffected and are as follows:
Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR): 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'F2'
Viability Rating: 'bbb+'
Support Rating: '3'
Support Rating Floor: 'BB'
Senior unsecured debt: 'BBB+'
Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt without non-viability clauses: 'BBB'
Perpetual junior subordinated debt without non-viability clauses: 'BB+'