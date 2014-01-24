(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Hong
Kong-based Dah
Sing Bank's (DSB; BBB+/Stable) USD225m Basel III-compliant Tier
2 subordinated
notes a final rating of â€˜BBBâ€™.
The notes represent direct, unsecured, and subordinated
obligations of the bank.
They carry a fixed coupon of 5.25% up to the call date, after
which the coupon
will be reset. The notes are callable after five years and are
due in January
2024. They qualify for full inclusion in DSBâ€™s Tier 2 capital
and are not
subject to regulatory phase-out, unlike existing subordinated
debt without
non-viability clauses.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
In line with its criteria, Fitch rates the notes one notch below
DSBâ€™s Viability
Rating (VR) of â€˜bbb+â€™ to reflect their below-average
recovery prospect relative
to senior unsecured instruments given their subordination and
their partial
write-down feature. The notes could be written down in full or
in part if the
Hong Kong Monetary Authority considers this step necessary to
maintain the
bank's viability.
They have been notched from the bankâ€™s VR (that is, the anchor
rating) as Fitch
believes that the bankâ€™s intrinsic financial strength
adequately captures the
non-viability risk.
Under Fitchâ€™s methodology the instrument does not qualify for
any equity credit.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes to DSBâ€™s VR would impact the issueâ€™s rating. The
VR is sensitive to
Fitchâ€™s assessment of risk appetite and underwriting
standards. The rating would
be downgraded if the bank expands potentially riskier Chinese
exposure or
increases the concentration in unsecured personal lending and
commercial
property without balancing the higher risk by adequate
profitability, capital
and liquidity.
An upgrade for the VR is unlikely given the lack of pricing
power, the portfolio
concentration and high reliance on equity-accounted profits from
Bank of
Chongqing.
The other ratings of DSB are unaffected and are as follows:
Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR): 'BBB+';
Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'F2'
Viability Rating: 'bbb+'
Support Rating: '3'
Support Rating Floor: 'BB'
Senior unsecured debt: 'BBB+'
Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt without non-viability clauses:
'BBB'
Perpetual junior subordinated debt without non-viability
clauses: 'BB+'
