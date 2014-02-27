(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Danske
Bank's
(A/Stable/F1) planned issue of Additional Tier 1 capital notes
an expected
rating of 'BB+(EXP)'.
The final rating is contingent upon final documents conforming
to information
already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes will be CRD IV compliant perpetual non-cumulative
resettable
Additional Tier 1 instruments (with a call after six years). The
notes are
subject to partial or full temporary write-down if the Common
Equity Tier 1
(CET1) ratio of Danske Bank falls below 7%, and any coupon
payments may be
cancelled at the discretion of the bank.
The expected rating is five notches below Danske Bank's
Viability Rating (VR) in
accordance with Fitch's criteria for assessing and rating bank
subordinated and
hybrid securities. The notching reflects the notes higher
expected loss severity
relative to senior unsecured creditors (two notches) and higher
non-performance
risk (three notches) given the fully discretionary coupon
payments. Fitch
believes Danske Bank's capital buffer being above the 7% CET1
trigger and the
minimal capital ratio taking into account the additional buffer
on Danish
systemically important financial institutions is sufficient to
limit the
notching for non-performance risk to three (which could
otherwise result in
wider notching).
Given the securities are perpetual, their deep subordination,
coupon flexibility
and going concern mandatory write-down of the instruments, Fitch
has assigned
100% equity credit.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As the notes are notched from Danske Bank's VR, their rating is
primarily
sensitive to any change in this rating. The notes' rating is
also sensitive to a
wider notching if Fitch changed its assessment of the
probability of the notes'
non-performance risk relative to the risk captured in Danske
Bank's VR.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jens Hallen
Director
+44 20 3530 1326
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 144 299 174
Committee Chairperson
Alain Branchey
Senior Director
+33 144 299 141
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
