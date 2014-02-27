(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Danske Bank's (A/Stable/F1) planned issue of Additional Tier 1 capital notes an expected rating of 'BB+(EXP)'. The final rating is contingent upon final documents conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes will be CRD IV compliant perpetual non-cumulative resettable Additional Tier 1 instruments (with a call after six years). The notes are subject to partial or full temporary write-down if the Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of Danske Bank falls below 7%, and any coupon payments may be cancelled at the discretion of the bank. The expected rating is five notches below Danske Bank's Viability Rating (VR) in accordance with Fitch's criteria for assessing and rating bank subordinated and hybrid securities. The notching reflects the notes higher expected loss severity relative to senior unsecured creditors (two notches) and higher non-performance risk (three notches) given the fully discretionary coupon payments. Fitch believes Danske Bank's capital buffer being above the 7% CET1 trigger and the minimal capital ratio taking into account the additional buffer on Danish systemically important financial institutions is sufficient to limit the notching for non-performance risk to three (which could otherwise result in wider notching). Given the securities are perpetual, their deep subordination, coupon flexibility and going concern mandatory write-down of the instruments, Fitch has assigned 100% equity credit. RATING SENSITIVITIES As the notes are notched from Danske Bank's VR, their rating is primarily sensitive to any change in this rating. The notes' rating is also sensitive to a wider notching if Fitch changed its assessment of the probability of the notes' non-performance risk relative to the risk captured in Danske Bank's VR. Contact: Primary Analyst Jens Hallen Director +44 20 3530 1326 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Olivia Perney Guillot Senior Director +33 144 299 174 Committee Chairperson Alain Branchey Senior Director +33 144 299 141 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities", dated 31 January 2014, and "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria," dated 31 January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities Criteria here Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.