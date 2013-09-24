(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Danske
Bank's
(A/Stable/F1) planned issue of Tier 2 capital notes an expected
rating of
'A-(EXP)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are CRD IV compliant Tier 2 instruments with an
expected 10-year
maturity (a call after five years). The notes are subject to
full and permanent
write-down if all equity and more junior securities have been
fully written
down.
The notes are rated one notch below Danske Bank's Viability
Rating (VR) in
accordance with Fitch's criteria for "Assessing and Rating Bank
Subordinated and
Hybrid Securities" (dated 5 December 2012 at
www.fitchratings.com). The notching
reflects the notes higher expected loss severity relative to
senior unsecured
creditors, although takes into consideration that there is no
contractual full
write-down or conversion language (which according to Fitch's
criteria may be
reflected by notching down twice).
Fitch has not applied any additional notching for incremental
non-performance
risk because the agency considers that write-down occurs only
once the point of
non-viability is reached, and there is no coupon flexibility.
Given the absence of coupon deferral features and Fitch's view
that loss
absorption is unlikely to occur until the bank is no longer
viable and equity
has been written off, Fitch has assigned no equity credit to the
securities.
Fitch rates Danske Bank's legacy Tier 2 instruments three
notches below its VR.
The notching reflects one notch for loss severity, given the
write-down feature
in line with the planned CRD IV compliant Tier 2 notes, and two
notches for
incremental non-performance risk. Fitch has applied additional
notching for
incremental non-performance risk to legacy issues because of the
issuer's
ability to defer coupons. The ability to defer interest is the
differentiation
between the old style Tier 2 instruments and the new CRD IV
compliant Tier 2
notes Danske Bank plans to issue.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As the notes are notched from Danske Bank's VR, their ratings
are primarily
sensitive to any change in this rating. The notes' ratings are
also sensitive to
any change in notching that could arise if Fitch changed its
assessment of the
probability of the notes' non-performance risk relative to the
risk captured in
Danske Bank's VR or its assessment of loss severity risk.
