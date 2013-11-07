(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, November 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Singapore-based DBS
Group Holdings Ltd's (DBSH) proposed Singapore
dollar-denominated Basel
III-compliant non-cumulative non-convertible perpetual capital
securities an
expected rating of 'BBB(EXP)'.
The final rating on the securities is subject to the receipt of
final
documentation conforming to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The securities are rated five notches below DBSH's 'aa-'
Viability Rating (VR),
comprising two notches for loss severity and three notches for
non-performance
risk, in accordance with Fitch's criteria.
The loss-severity risk is high in view of the securities' deep
subordination
status. The securities - together with other Tier 1 capital
securities - will
rank ahead of claims from only DBSH's ordinary shareholders, and
will rank below
all senior creditors and holders of subordinated notes of the
company.
Non-performance risk arises from the fact that DBSH and the
Monetary Authority
of Singapore will have unrestricted discretion in cancelling any
periodic
distribution on the proposed securities. Distribution on the
securities would
otherwise be made semi-annually at a fixed rate, based on the
prevailing
principal amount.
The securities will be eligible to be included as Tier 1 capital
under the Basel
III capital standards, and will qualify for equity credit at
50%, based on
Fitch's criteria.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating on the securities is sensitive to a change in DBSH's
VR.
DBSH has the same VR as its wholly owned subsidiary, DBS Bank
Ltd (DBS Bank;
AA-/Stable/F1+), reflecting the seamless linkages between both
entities, and a
low leverage prospect at DBSH over the near to medium term.
Hence, a change in
DBS Bank's VR is likely to have a similar rating impact on DBSH.
Meanwhile, DBSH's VR may be notched down from that of DBS Bank
if their risk
profiles diverge. This may arise due to one or a combination of
the following
factors: significant leverage and/or equity investments on
DBSH's standalone
balance sheet; onerous banking regulations surrounding capital
and/or liquidity
flows from DBS Bank to DBSH; or developments in the local
authorities'
philosophy on banking-group resolution.
Fitch believes that DBSH's importance to its operating bank
subsidiaries is
likely to be reinforced over time considering that the goal is
for DBSH to be
the main entity within the banking group that issues
loss-absorbing capital
instruments. The key reason is the adoption of Basel III capital
standards
(effective since 1 January 2013), where capital securities
issued by
subsidiaries may not be fully recognised as regulatory capital.
This, alongside
the phasing out of the "legacy" Basel II instruments, has
prompted DBSH to
undertake a tender offer, where it will issue the aforementioned
Basel
III-compliant Tier 1 securities and offer them to existing
holders of DBS Bank's
Basel II Tier 1 securities. DBSH's double leverage ratio is
likely to remain
below 100% after this proposed transaction.
For more details on DBSHs' ratings and credit profile, see
"Fitch Rates DBS
Group Holdings 'AA-'/Stable", dated 1 November 2013, available
at
www.fitchratings.com.
DBSH's other ratings are as follows:
- Long-Term IDR 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR 'F1+'
- Viability Rating 'aa-'
- Support Rating '5'
- Support Rating Floor 'No Floor'
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 15
August 2012, "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies",
dated 10 August
2012, and "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities", dated
5 December 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
