(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a senior
unsecured rating
of 'AA-' to the DBS Group Holdings Ltd. (DBSH, AA-/Stable)
component of the
joint USD15bn global medium term note (GMTN) programme it shares
with its
subsidiary, DBS Bank Ltd. (DBS Bank, AA-/Stable).
Concurrently, Fitch has confirmed the senior unsecured rating on
the DBS Bank
component of the same programme at 'AA-'.
DBSH is a bank holding company listed on the Singapore stock
exchange. Its only
direct operating subsidiary is DBS Bank, which DBSH fully owns.
DBSH and DBS
Bank are supervised by the same regulator, the Monetary
Authority of Singapore
(MAS), on a group-wide basis.
The new rating and rating confirmation follow a periodic update
of the
programme, including revisions of certain terms and conditions
to incorporate
DBS Group Holdings Ltd. as an issuer of senior and subordinated
notes under the
programme, and to reflect the most recent regulatory changes.
Fitch notes that the ratings are assigned to the GMTN programme
and not to the
notes issued under the programme. There is no assurance that the
notes issued in
the future by either issuer under the programme will be assigned
a rating, or
that the rating assigned to a specific issue under the programme
will have the
same rating as the programme rating. The agency does not assign
generic
programme ratings to subordinated notes, which will be rated on
a case-by-case
basis.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The senior unsecured programme ratings are at the same level as
DBSH's and DBS
Bank's 'AA-' Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs). This is
because the senior
notes of each issuer are direct, unsubordinated and senior
unsecured obligations
of either the holding company or the bank, and rank equally with
all other
unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of either the holding
company or the
bank. Notes issued by DBSH are structurally subordinated to all
existing and
future liabilities and obligations of its subsidiaries,
including DBS Bank.
Nevertheless, the Viability Rating (VR) and IDR of DBSH are
equalised with that
of DBS Bank due to DBSH's straightforward balance sheet, low
double leverage
ratio and expected low leverage over the near to medium term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A change in DBSH's or DBS Bank's IDRs, presently both on Stable
Outlooks, will
have an impact on the programme rating. DBSH's IDR and VR may
change if Fitch
assesses that the factors for equalising the ratings with that
of DBS Bank, as
detailed above, have changed.
For more details on DBS Bank's rating and credit profile, see
"Fitch Affirms
DBS, OCBC & UOB at 'AA-' ; Outlook Stable", dated 23 October
2013, DBS Bank's
full rating report, dated 22 April 2013 and Fitch's Financial
Institutions 2014
Outlook Compendium, dated 19 February 2014.
For more details on DBSH's rating and credit profile, see "Fitch
Rates DBS Group
Holdings 'AA-' /Stable", dated 1 November 2013.
DBS Bank's other ratings are as follows:
Long-Term IDR 'AA-', Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR 'F1+'
Viability Rating 'aa-'
Support Rating '1'
Support Rating Floor 'A-'
DBSH' other ratings are as follows:
Long-Term IDR 'AA-', Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR 'F1+'
Viability Rating 'aa-'
Support Rating '5'
Support Rating Floor 'NF'
