SINGAPORE, June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned DBS Bank
Ltd.'s (DBS)
USD200m one-year floating rate notes due April 9 2014 a
Long-Term rating of
'AA-'. The notes were issued under DBS's USD15bn global
medium-term note
programme.
Key Rating Drivers
The notes are rated at the same level as DBS's 'AA-' Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR). This is because the notes constitute direct,
unsubordinated and
senior unsecured obligations of the bank, and rank equally with
all its other
unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.
Rating Sensitivities
A change in DBS's IDR, presently on a Stable Outlook, will have
an impact on the
bond rating.
For more details on DBS's ratings and credit profile, see "Fitch
Affirms
Singapore's DBS, OCBC and UOB; Outlook Stable", dated 17 April
2013, and DBS's
full rating report, dated 22 April 2013, available at
www.fitchratings.com.
DBS's other ratings are as follows:
- Long-Term IDR 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR 'F1+'
- Viability Rating 'aa-'
- Support Rating '1'
- Support Rating Floor 'A-'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Alfred Chan
Director
+65 6796 7220
Fitch Ratings Singapore PTE Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Ambreesh Srivastava
Senior Director
+65 6796 7218
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 15
August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
