(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned DBS Bank Ltd.'s (DBS) USD200m one-year floating rate notes due April 9 2014 a Long-Term rating of 'AA-'. The notes were issued under DBS's USD15bn global medium-term note programme. Key Rating Drivers The notes are rated at the same level as DBS's 'AA-' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR). This is because the notes constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured obligations of the bank, and rank equally with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. Rating Sensitivities A change in DBS's IDR, presently on a Stable Outlook, will have an impact on the bond rating. For more details on DBS's ratings and credit profile, see "Fitch Affirms Singapore's DBS, OCBC and UOB; Outlook Stable", dated 17 April 2013, and DBS's full rating report, dated 22 April 2013, available at www.fitchratings.com. DBS's other ratings are as follows: - Long-Term IDR 'AA-'; Outlook Stable - Short-Term IDR 'F1+' - Viability Rating 'aa-' - Support Rating '1' - Support Rating Floor 'A-' Contacts: Primary Analyst Alfred Chan Director +65 6796 7220 Fitch Ratings Singapore PTE Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Ambreesh Srivastava Senior Director +65 6796 7218 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 15 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.