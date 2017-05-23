(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-'
rating to DDR
Corp.'s (NYSE: DDR) senior unsecured notes. The Rating Outlook
is Stable. A full
list of Fitch's current ratings for DDR follows at the end of
the release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
DDR's 'BBB-' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) takes into account the
company's credit
strengths including refining the quality of its retail property
portfolio,
strong expected fixed charge coverage for the rating, a granular
tenant roster,
and proven access to a number of capital sources. Fitch also
anticipates
leverage will be toward the stronger end of the range it
considers appropriate
for the 'BBB-' rating over the next 12 to 24 months.
Credit concerns include the frequency of leadership turnover and
weak
unencumbered asset coverage of net unsecured debt. While DDR
continues to grow
its unencumbered pool, Fitch projects that unencumbered asset
coverage of
unsecured debt will remain below 2.0x in the near term.
Refining Asset Base
DDR's strategic plan entails owning and operating
market-dominant power centers
in select markets with favorable population demographics,
thereby generating
consistent cash flow growth while opportunistically engaging in
capital
recycling. The Puerto Rico portfolio remains a laggard within
the larger DDR
portfolio, but management has reaffirmed its intention to avoid
becoming a
distressed seller. Management has also committed to
repositioning its portfolio
via redevelopment opportunities arising from tenant bankruptcies
or by taking
space offline upon expiration of existing leases.
DDR accelerated disposition plans for lower quality assets, and
these sales
should result in an improved credit profile. Fitch expects net
proceeds from
asset sales to be focused towards strengthening the balance
sheet, with the
primary objective of delevering while also reinvesting into the
remaining
portfolio.
Ongoing Portfolio Review and Simplification
DDR segmented the portfolio by examining market and asset
factors. This analysis
was predicated on the company's focus on power centers based on
the belief that
they have greater scale, a larger mix of tenants, and serve
larger trade areas
than grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers, which Fitch
views
favorably. Currently, DDR's portfolio demographics are below
average with
respect to its publicly traded shopping center REIT peers, as
measured by
population density and average household income.
Secular Retailer Trends Favor Power Centers
DDR has limited absolute tenant concentration. Major tenants are
TJX Companies
(3.8% of consolidated base rents for the TTM ended March 31,
2017), Bed Bath &
Beyond (3.1%), PetSmart (2.9%), and Dick's Sporting Goods
(2.5%). The top 20
tenants comprised 36.2% of rental revenues, more concentrated
than its REIT
peers. Numerous retailers, particularly the value and
convenience segments, are
exploring larger footprints while non-traditional grocers have
gained market
share of traditional retailers, which should bolster power
center demand.
C-Suite Finally Stabilized
David Lukes is the company's fifth CEO since 2009, and
leadership turnover has
likely prevented the company from adopting a consistent
financial and portfolio
strategy. Fitch views Mr. Lukes and other members of senior
management
positively given their prior roles at publicly-traded REITs
across the retail
sector.
Leverage Appropriate for 'BBB-'
Fitch projects that leverage, excluding preferred stock, will
remain in the
mid-6x range over the next 12 to 24 months due to asset sales
and organic EBITDA
growth, which would be strong for the 'BBB-' rating. Leverage
was 6.4x for the
TTM ended March 31, 2017, compared to 6.3x in 2016 and 7.2x in
2015. When
including 50% of preferred stock in total debt, DDR's leverage
was 6.6x for the
TTM ended March 31, 2017.
Low Unencumbered Asset Coverage (UA/UD)
As of March 31, 2017, DDR's unencumbered assets (defined as
unencumbered NOI
divided by a stressed 8% capitalization rate) covered net
unsecured debt by
1.8x, which is weak for the 'BBB-' rating. The company's UA/UD
has remained
consistently below the typical 2.0x threshold that Fitch views
as appropriate
for investment-grade REITs, and Fitch does not expect meaningful
improvement in
this ratio in the near term, absent delevering.
Strong Leasing Spreads and Fixed Charge Coverage
Blended leasing spreads on new and renewal leases were 5.6% in
1Q17 following
9.1% growth in 2016. DDR has reported strong 8% - 10% blended
leasing spreads
each year since 2013 leading to organic EBITDA growth within the
portfolio.
Organic growth combined with reduced interest costs has improved
DDR's fixed
charge coverage to 2.8x for the TTM ended March 31, 2017. Fitch
anticipates
fixed charge coverage will remain in the high-2x through 2018,
as the company
refinances higher cost secured mortgage maturities with more
cost-effective
unsecured bond issuances, which is strong for the 'BBB-' rating.
Weak Liquidity Coverage
Fitch forecasts DDR's liquidity coverage at 0.6x through
year-end 2018 when
including development cost-to-complete. The shortfall is largely
attributable to
$1.3 billion in pro rata debt maturities.
The company's AFFO payout ratio was 73.1% in 1Q'17, above DDR's
typical mid- to
high-60% average payout, due to reduced cash flow from the
company's
accelerating disposition program that saw more than $650 million
in assets sold
between 4Q16 - 1Q17. Fitch does not expect the company to reduce
its dividend,
so it is likely DDR's payout will remain in the low 70% range in
the near term.
Fitch estimates DDR can retain over $100 million of internally
generated
liquidity annually even with an elevated 1Q17 payout ratio
relative to previous
periods.
Preferred Stock Notching
The two-notch differential between DDR's IDR and its preferred
stock rating is
consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with an
IDR of 'BBB-'.
Based on Fitch's criteria report, 'Non-Financial Corporates
Hybrids Treatment
and Notching Criteria,' dated April 27, 2017, the company's
preferred stock is
deeply subordinated and has loss absorption elements that would
likely result in
poor recoveries in the event of a corporate default.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for DDR include:
--Net disposition proceeds expected to be used largely for
delevering;
--$225 million of acquisitions and development expenditures in
each 2017 and
2018;
--Maturing debt refinanced with the issuance of new unsecured
bonds;
--Fitch assumes no equity issuance through the forecast period.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may result in positive momentum in the
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage, excluding preferred stock,
sustaining below
6.5x (leverage was 6.4x for the TTM ended March 31, 2017);
--Fitch's expectation of growth in the size and quality of the
unencumbered pool
with unencumbered assets (unencumbered NOI divided by a stressed
capitalization
rate of 8%) covering net unsecured debt by 2.5x (UA/UD was 1.8x
at March 31,
2017);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining above
2.3x (coverage
was 2.8x for the TTM ended March 31, 2017).
The following factors may result in negative momentum in the
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 7.5x;
--UA/UD sustaining below 2.0x;
--Continued management turnover, reducing market confidence in
the company's
ability to execute on its strategy;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining below
2.0x;
--Base case liquidity coverage sustaining below 1.0x (0.6x for
period April 1,
2017 - Dec. 31, 2018).
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch currently rates DDR as follows:
DDR Corp.
--IDR 'BBB-';
--Unsecured revolving credit facilities 'BBB-';
--Unsecured term loan 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured convertible notes 'BBB-';
--Preferred stock 'BB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Stephen Boyd, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9153
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Oct. 6, 2016
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart material from those contained in the published
financial statements
of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed below:
--Historical and projected recurring operating EBITDA is
adjusted to add back
non-cash stock based compensation;
--Recurring JV distributions are added to EBITDA to calculate
leverage and fixed
charge coverage;
--Fitch adjusted the historical and projected net debt by
assuming the issuer
requires $15 million of cash for working capital purposes and is
otherwise
unavailable to repay debt.
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
