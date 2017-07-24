Fitch Rates Desio's Soft Bullet Covered Bonds 'AA-(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/BARCELONA, July 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Banco di Desio e della Brianza S.p.A.'s (Desio, BBB-/Stable/F3) first mortgage covered bonds (Obbligazioni Bancarie Garantite, OBG) an expected rating of 'AA-(EXP)' with a Stable Outlook. The 'AA-(EXP)' rating is based on an expected issue of EUR500 million with a seven-year maturity. The assignment of the final rating is contingent upon receipt of final documents and legal opinions conforming to the information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'AA-(EXP)' OBG rating is based on Desio's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-', an IDR uplift of two notches, a Payment Continuity Uplift (PCU) of six notches and a recovery uplift of two notches. It is also based on the undertaking by the issuer to maintain a maximum asset percentage (AP) of 77% (equivalent to a 29.9% overcollateralisation (OC)). This level of AP, which Fitch has relied upon in its analysis, will be used in the asset coverage test and disclosed in the investor report that the issuer expects to publish in October 2017. It provides more protection than Fitch's 'AA-(EXP)' breakeven AP of 78.5% (27.4% OC). The Stable Outlook on the OBG rating reflects the cushion provided by the different uplift factors above Desio's IDR, which protects the covered bonds rating against a downgrade of the issuer. Based on the IDR and the uplifts, the OBG's rating could reach a maximum equal to Fitch's Country Ceiling of 'AA' for Italy. However, the OBG rating is constrained by the 77% AP. It supports timely payments on the covered bonds up to the 'A' tested rating on a probability of default (PD) basis and is consistent with a two-notch recovery uplift up to 'AA-'. As other Italian OBG rated by Fitch, this programme uses the special purpose vehicle (SPV) covered bond issuance template. IDR UPLIFT The two-notch IDR uplift assigned to the programme reflects the covered bonds' exemption from bail-in, Fitch's view that the issuer's resolution scenario would not result in a direct enforcement of the recourse against the cover pool and the low risk of under-collateralisation at the point of resolution, in view of the applicable regulatory safeguards. It also reflects that Desio's Long-Term IDR is driven by the bank's Viability Rating. PAYMENT CONTINUITY UPLIFT A PCU of six notches is assigned to the programme: the covered bonds will have a soft bullet redemption profile with a 12-month principal maturity extension; moreover, a liquidity reserve will be built up from inception providing coverage for at least three-month interest payments and senior expenses and will be rolled over on each payment date. The agency does not expect downside risk to payment continuity from asset segregation and alternative management. RECOVERY UPLIFT The covered bonds are eligible for a recovery uplift of two notches as they are expected to be secured by a pool of standard assets consisting of residential mortgage loans and the relied-upon OC provides more protection than the 7.8% 'AA-(EXP)' stressed credit loss for the cover pool. BREAKEVEN OC COMPONENTS The largest contributor to the 'AA-(EXP)' 27.4% breakeven OC is the 21.0% asset disposal loss OC component, which reflects the assumed refinancing of the entire cover pool, at a stressed refinancing spread level of 336bp in a 'A' stress scenario, in the event of an issuer default occurring shortly ahead of the bonds maturity date. The cover pool has a weighted average (WA) life of 8.6 years. This is followed by the 'AA-(EXP)' credit loss component of 5.3% resulting from a WA foreclosure frequency of 21.6% and a WA recovery rate of 76.6% applied by Fitch to the cover assets in a 'A' stress scenario when testing OC for timely payment. The cover pool is represented by assets originated by Desio (70%) and Banca Popolare di Spoleto S.p.A. (30%), a regional bank located in the centre of Italy acquired by Desio in 2014. Origination policies of the two sellers were comparable before the acquisition and harmonised in April 2015. The 'B' portfolio loss rate of 1.5% is lower than the Italian peer average of 1.8%, reflecting the good quality of the cover pool. It has a low WA original loan-to-value (LTV) of 56.4% and a low WA indexed current LTV of 46.7% and is composed of loans originated to individuals located mostly in the north of Italy (69.6%) with a full-term employment (69.6%). The cash flow valuation component (1.0%) reflects limited interest rate mismatches between the cover assets and the liabilities. The cover pool is unhedged and comprises fixed-rate loans (27.7%), floating-rate loans (63.7%), loans with a capped floating rate (6.9%) and fixed-rate loans converting to floating rate (1.7%). In a rising interest rate scenario, which is the most stressful in Fitch's analysis, the agency has considered 65.4% of the cover pool would yield a floating rate of interest. The covered bonds will be fixed-rate and hedged into a floating rate of interest via a liability swap expected to cover 60% of their notional amount. The SPV will enter into an interest rate swap with BNP Paribas (A+/Stable/F1) where the SPV pays Euribor 3 months plus a spread that the agency takes into account when modelling post-swap cash flows. RATING SENSITIVITIES All else being equal, the 'AA-(EXP)' rating of Banco di Desio e della Brianza S.p.A. (Desio) covered bonds is vulnerable to a downgrade if the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Desio is downgraded to 'B' or below or if the relied upon asset percentage (AP), which is expected to be used in the asset coverage test, rises above Fitch's 78.5% 'AA-(EXP)' breakeven AP. On the other hand the rating could be upgraded to the 'AA' maximum achievable rating, on favourable changes in the asset and liability profile and lower relied-upon AP. The final covered bonds rating could also be affected by any changes in the final terms and conditions. Fitch's breakeven AP for a given covered bonds rating will be affected by, among other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore, the breakeven AP for a covered bonds rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. Contact: Primary Analyst Sara De Novellis Analyst +39 02 879 087 295 Fitch Italia S.p.A. Contact: Primary Analyst Sara De Novellis Analyst +39 02 879 087 295 Fitch Italia S.p.A. Via Morigi, 6 20123 Milan Secondary Analyst Roberto Del Ragno Director +39 02 879 087 206 Committee Chairperson Carmen Munoz Senior Director +39 93 323 8408 Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (pub. 26 Oct 2016) here Criteria Addendum: Italy (pub. 06 Jul 2017) here Criteria for Country Risk in Global Structured Finance and Covered Bonds (pub. 26 Sep 2016) here EMEA RMBS Rating Criteria (pub. 29 Nov 2016) here Fitch's Cover Assets Refinancing Spread Level (RSL) Assumptions - Excel file (pub. 20 Jan 2017) here Fitch's Interest Rate Stress Assumptions for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds - Excel File (pub. 17 Feb 2017) here Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here Structured Finance and Covered Bonds Counterparty Rating Criteria (pub. 23 May 2017) here Structured Finance and Covered Bonds Counterparty Rating Criteria: Derivative Addendum (pub. 23 May 2017) here Structured Finance and Covered Bonds Interest Rate Stresses Rating Criteria (pub. 17 Feb 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 