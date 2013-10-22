NEW YORK, October 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'B'
rating to the
Dominican Republic's USD500 million bond issuance maturing in
January 2024. The
bonds have a coupon rate of 6.6%.
The proceeds will be used to cover general budgetary expenses
and infrastructure
projects included in the government's 2013 financing plan.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is in line with The Dominican Republic's Long-term
Foreign Currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B' with a Stable Outlook.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating would be sensitive to any changes in the Dominican
Republic's
Long-term foreign currency IDR. Fitch affirmed Dominican
Republic's ratings at
'B' and revised the Outlooks to Stable from Positive on Dec. 11
2012.
