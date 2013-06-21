(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Fitch Ratings has assigned DONG Energy A/S's newly issued EUR700m callable subordinated capital securities due in 3013 a final rating of 'BBB-'. The securities qualify for 50% equity credit. A full list of DONG's ratings is at the end of this release.

The hybrid bond issue is the result of the exchange of most of the company's EUR700m callable subordinated capital securities due in 3010 into new capital securities (the final aggregate amount of the new capital securities issued in exchange for the securities due in 3010 is about EUR636m) and new issue of about EUR64m.

The rating for the capital securities reflects the highly subordinated nature of the notes, considered to have lower recovery prospects in a liquidation or bankruptcy scenario. The equity credit reflects the structural equity-like characteristics of the instruments including subordination, maturity in excess of five years and deferrable interest coupon payments. Equity credit is limited to 50% given the cumulative interest coupon, a feature considered more debt-like in nature.

The notes' rating and assignment of equity credit are based on Fitch's hybrid methodology, dated 12 December 2012 ("Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis" on www.fitchratings.com).

KEY RATING DRIVERS OF THE NOTES

Ratings Reflect Deep Subordination

The notes have been notched down by two notches from DONG Energy's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR; BBB+/Negative) given their deep subordination and consequently, the lower recovery prospects in a liquidation or bankruptcy scenario relative to the senior obligations. The notes only rank senior to the claims of equity shareholders.

Equity Treatment Given Equity-Like Features

The securities qualify for 50% equity credit as they meet Fitch's criteria with regards to deep subordination, remaining effective maturity of at least five years, full discretion to defer coupons for at least five years and limited events of default. These are key equity-like characteristics, affording DONG Energy greater financial flexibility.

Effective Maturity Date 2043

While the notes are due in 3013, Fitch deems the effective, remaining maturity as 2043, in accordance with the agency's hybrid criteria. From this date, the coupon step-up is within Fitch's aggregate threshold rate of 100bps, but the issuer will no longer be subject to replacement language, which discloses the company's intent to redeem the instrument at its call date with the proceeds of a similar instrument or with equity. According to Fitch's criteria, the equity credit of 50% would change to 0% five years before the effective remaining maturity date. The issuer has the option to redeem the notes on the first par call date in 2023 and on any coupon payment date thereafter.

Cumulative Coupon Limits Equity Treatment

The interest coupon deferrals are cumulative, which results in 50% equity treatment and 50% debt treatment of the hybrid notes by Fitch. Despite the 50% equity treatment, we treat coupon payments as 100% interest. The company will be obliged to make a mandatory settlement of deferred interest payments under certain circumstances, including the payment of a dividend. This is a feature similar to debt-like securities and provides the company with reduced financial flexibility.

KEY RATING DRIVERS FOR DONG ENERGY

Negative Outlook

The Outlook on DONG Energy is Negative due to Fitch's expectation that leverage ratios may be stretched for the 'BBB+' rating level in 2013-14. The company faces a challenging operating environment, including unfavourable clean spark spreads and a severe compression of profit margins in its Energy Markets division. Fitch also expects the company's capex to remain high during the period due to investments in offshore wind and exploration and production (E&P) oil and gas fields.

Proposed Equity Injection

DONG Energy's plan to raise additional equity of at least DKK6bn-DKK8bn (around EUR0.8bn-EUR1.1bn) by the end of 2013 may help stabilise the Outlook. The equity increase process seeks to raise additional equity from new and/or existing shareholders and is supported by the company's majority shareholder, the Kingdom of Denmark (AAA/Stable), which owns an 80% stake in the company.

Weakening Metrics in 2012

DONG Energy reported weak credit ratios for 2012, including funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage of 5.9x up from 3.2x in 2011, as FFO declined by 40% and adjusted net debt increased by 23% during 2012. Fitch's projections, based on a scenario that the company is largely successful in the implementation of its 2013-14 Financial Action Plan, show FFO adjusted net leverage decreasing to about 4.0x by 2014. A DKK6.0bn equity increase itself would lower FFO adjusted net leverage by about 0.4x. The recent EUR700m hybrid bond issue with 50% equity credit lowers DONG Energy's net leverage ratio by about 0.2x. This is because the company's hybrid bonds due 3010, which were largely replaced by the new issue had 0% equity credit from Fitch, mainly due to a look-back provision included in the terms.

Ormen Lange Redetermination

DONG Energy has recently reported that its stake in the Ormen Lange gas field, one of the company's major assets, has increased to 14.02% from 10.34% following a redetermination process concluded by the Ormen Lange partners in June 2013. The redetermination will have a positive impact on DONG Energy's EBITDA from July 2013 (for instance additional EBITDA of about DKK1.5bn or about 12% in 2013). This is due to the company's higher share in the field's hydrocarbon production and also the catch-up effect mainly affecting 2013-2015 regarding additional production volumes from previous years. However, the redetermination will also increase the company's net investments in 2013-2014 to DKK30bn from DKK25bn-DKK30bn previously planned due to the catch-up effect.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating action include:

- A potential Outlook stabilisation not only depends on the company's equity increase but also the progress of its 2013-14 Financial Action Plan. This includes a DKK10bn non-core asset divestment programme, reduction of ownership interests in core activities, restructuring of the company's Energy Markets division and a cost-cutting plan. FFO net leverage below 4.0x on a sustained basis could lead to Outlook stabilisation.

Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:

- Failure to timely implement its efficiency and non-core divestment programmes.

- Failure to re-negotiate its gas contracts.

- Further deterioration in DONG Energy's operating environment (for instance unfavourable changes to clean dark and spark spreads or the oil/gas spread).

- FFO net leverage above 4.25x on a sustained basis.

LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE

DONG Energy's liquidity is adequate, with unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of DKK2.0bn at end-Q113, in addition to DKK9.8bn of highly rated fixed-income securities, which support financial flexibility. Committed revolving mid-term credit facilities of DKK11.6bn remained undrawn at end-Q113. Undrawn committed facilities increased to DKK16.7bn due to new facilities of EUR680m (DKK5.1bn) signed in May 2013. Short-term debt totalled DKK7.1bn at end-Q113.

FULL LIST OF RATINGS

Long-term IDR of 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative

Senior unsecured rating of 'BBB+'

Subordinated capital securities' rating of 'BBB-'