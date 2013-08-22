(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AAA' rating
to Variable
Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTP Shares) issued by DTF
Tax-Free Income
Fund Inc. (NYSE: DTF), a closed-end fund (Fund) managed by Duff
& Phelps
Investment Management Co. (DPIM):
--$65,000,000 Series 2018 VMTP Shares with a term redemption
date of Aug. 21,
2018.
The VMTP Shares closed on Aug. 22, 2013. The proceeds of the
issuance will be
used to maintain fund leverage levels.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AAA' rating assignment reflects:
--Expectations for exceptionally strong capacity for payment of
scheduled
dividends and liquidation preference at the end of the term or
upon mandatory
redemption;
--Sufficient asset coverage provided to the notes as calculated
per Fitch's
asset coverage tests and published rating criteria;
--The structural protections afforded by mandatory collateral
maintenance and
de-leveraging provisions in the event of asset coverage
declines;
--The legal and regulatory parameters that govern the Fund's
operations;
--The capabilities of DPIM as fund adviser.
ASSET COVERAGE
As of July 31, 2013, the fund's asset coverage ratio for the
VMTP Shares, as
calculated in accordance with the Investment Company Act of
1940, was in excess
of the minimum asset coverage threshold of 225% required by the
fund's governing
documents (Asset Coverage Ratio).
Additionally, the fund has also covenanted to maintain the
Effective Leverage
Ratio for the VMTP Shares below 45% of total assets. The fund's
Effective
Leverage Ratio is currently below 45%.
As of the same date, the fund's asset coverage ratio, as
calculated in
accordance with the Fitch total and net overcollateralization
tests (Fitch OC
Tests) per the 'AAA' rating guidelines outlined in Fitch's
applicable criteria,
were in excess of 100%. The fund's governing documents require
that asset
coverage for the VMTP Shares, as calculated in accordance with
the Fitch OC
tests, be maintained in excess of 100%.
STRUCTURAL PROTECTIONS
Should the asset coverage tests decline below their minimum
threshold amounts,
under the terms of the VMTP Shares the fund is required to cure
the breach by
altering the composition of the portfolio toward assets with
lower discount
factors (for Fitch OC Tests breaches), or by reducing leverage
in a sufficient
amount (for all test breaches) within a pre-specified time
period.
THE FUND
The Fund's investment objective is current income exempt from
regular federal
income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The Fund
seeks to achieve
its investment objective through investment of at least 80% of
assets in a
diversified portfolio of tax-exempt obligations. The Fund may
not invest more
than 25% of its total assets (calculated at market value at the
time of each
investment) in the securities of issuers in a single industry;
however, tax
exempt securities of issuers that are states and municipalities
are not
considered to be the securities of issuers in any single
industry. Under normal
market conditions, the Fund may not invest more than 20% of its
total assets in
obligations that pay interest that is subject to the federal
alternative minimum
tax.
THE FUND'S ADVISER
DPIM is responsible for the implementation and execution of the
investment
strategy on a day-to-day basis. DPIM is an SEC registered and
regulated
investment advisor with $9.3 billion in assets under management
as of July 31,
2013. DPIM acts as investment adviser to three other closed-end
investment
companies and five open-end investment companies registered
under the 1940 Act.
RATINGS SENSITIVITY
The rating assigned to the preferred shares may be sensitive to
material changes
in the leverage composition, portfolio credit quality or market
risk of the
fund, as described above. A material adverse deviation from
Fitch guidelines for
any key rating driver could cause the rating to be lowered by
Fitch.
The fund has the ability to assume economic leverage through
derivative
transactions which may not be captured by the fund's Preferred
Shares Asset
Coverage test or Effective Leverage Ratio. The fund does not
currently engage in
derivative activities for speculative purposes and does not
envision engaging in
material amounts of such activity in the future. Material
derivative exposure in
the future could have potential negative rating implications if
it adversely
affects asset coverage available to rated preferred shares.
For additional information about Fitch rating guidelines
applicable to debt and
preferred stock issued by closed-end funds, please review the
criteria
referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's web site at
'www.fitchratings.com'.
The sources of information used to assess this rating were the
public domain and
DPIM.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
