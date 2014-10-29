(The following statement was released by the rating agency) DUBAI/LONDON, October 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Dubai-based Noor Bank a Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-' and a Viability Rating (VR) of 'b+'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Noor's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect an extremely high probability of support available from the UAE authorities, and Dubai, if required. Fitch's view of support considers the UAE authorities' strong capacity to support the banking system, sustained by its sovereign wealth funds and on-going revenues, mostly from its hydrocarbon production, and the moderate size of the UAE banking sector in relation to the country's GDP. Fitch's opinion of support is also based on the willingness of the authorities to support the banking sector, which has been demonstrated by the UAE authorities' long track record of supporting domestic banks. Fitch assesses whether the banks are domestic systemically important financial institutions (D-SIFI) based on each bank's systemic importance relative to other banks in the banking system, and considering, among other things, market share and franchise. Noor's Support Rating Floor is one notch below the UAE D-SIFIs' Support Rating Floor due to Fitch's view that it is less systemically important based on its smaller size and market share, and niche franchise, compared with Dubai Islamic Bank and Mashreq Bank, and in line with Commercial Bank of Dubai. Noor's Support Rating Floor also considers the close ties and ownership links between Noor and the Dubai government. RATING SENSITVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to a reduction in the perceived ability or willingness of the authorities to provide support to the bank. They are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's view of support in the UAE; given the robust economy, the authorities' strong track record of support for domestic banks and no plans for resolution legislation at this stage, such downside risk is considered low. Noor's IDRs are sensitive to a change in its Support Rating or Support Rating Floor. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR The VR reflects Noor's small but growing franchise, limited track record, weak asset quality, high concentrations in both the financing book and customer deposit base, and in this respect, low capital levels. The VR also considers Noor's adequate liquidity, growing customer base and declining concentration, improving profitability, and diversified income stream. Noor is currently the fifth-largest Islamic bank in the UAE, with a small domestic franchise (about 1.4% market shares in UAE financings), a consequence of being a fairly young bank. In 1H14, gross financing increased 19.8%, following robust 26.2% growth in 2013. While Noor has been successful in growing its customer base and gradually improving the diversification of its financing book, it remains highly concentrated by both sector and single-name exposures, as is common in the region. Noor aims to grow further and capture market share as part of its new strategy. Balance sheet and net income growth should be achievable, in Fitch's view, as the bank capitalises on an improving domestic operating environment. Net income increased to AED217m in 1H14 (1H13: AED100m), driven by growth in retail, SME and wholesale financing. Noor's profitability ratios are satisfactory, with a net income on average equity of 11% and net income on average assets of 1.2% in 2013. At end-1H14, the NPL ratio was 6.7%, down from 9.5% at end-2013, due to loan growth and loan restructuring, but still one of the highest of the Fitch-rated UAE banks. Fitch expects NPLs to gradually decrease, supported by the improving domestic operating environment. Noor has one of the highest restructured loan books in the UAE due to its high concentration to Dubai government related entities, which could result in further large asset quality problems due to event risk. Customer deposits constitute about 95% of non-equity funding and grew 24% in 1H14 (2013: 32% growth). As is common at UAE banks, the deposit base is highly concentrated, with the 20-largest depositors accounting for a significant portion of the total, mainly sourced from UAE government/government-related entities. Noor aims to grow the contribution of current and savings accounts to its deposit base to reduce concentrations and lower funding costs. A large portion of Noor's deposit base has a contractual maturity of three months or less, but large deposit balances are typically rolled over and have proven stable. As part of its three-year strategy, the bank aims to gradually improve its liquidity profile, by potentially accessing capital markets to improve asset and liability mismatches. At end-1H14, the Fitch core capital ratio stood at 12.6%, which is lower than the UAE banks' average, and is considered weak given the asset quality problems and high borrower concentrations. Noor has never distributed dividends and Fitch believes that this should continue to strengthen capital. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR Upside for the VR could arise from improvements in asset quality, particularly repayment of the large Dubai GRE exposures, and in capital. Further evidence of Noor implementing its strategy and building a track record with no material deterioration in the bank's risk indicators would also contribute to an upgrade. The VR may be downgraded on material deterioration in asset quality further impacting the bank's profitability and capitalisation. Established in Dubai in 2008, Noor offers a wide range of sharia-compliant wholesale, retail, treasury and investment banking services. It is mainly owned by the Dubai Ruling family and Dubai government and is regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR assigned at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR assigned at 'F2' Viability Rating assigned at 'b+' Support Rating assigned at '1' Support Rating Floor assigned at 'A-' 