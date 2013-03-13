(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns a credit rating
of 'BBB-' to
the $250 million aggregate principal amount of 3.625% senior
unsecured notes due
2023 issued by Duke Realty Limited Partnership, the operating
partnership of
Duke Realty Corp. (NYSE: DRE). The notes were issued at 99.179%
of par and
priced to yield 3.723% or 170 basis points (bps) over the
benchmark rate.
Duke expects to use the net proceeds to repay outstanding
indebtedness with
near-term maturities, including all or a portion of outstanding
borrowings under
its existing revolving credit facility, and for other general
corporate
purposes.
Fitch currently rates Duke Realty as follows:
Duke Realty Corp.
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-';
--$448 million preferred stock 'BB'.
Duke Realty Limited Partnership
--IDR 'BBB-';
--$850 million unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB-';
--$3.2 billion senior unsecured notes 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Key Rating Drivers
The ratings take into account Duke's appropriate leverage for
the 'BBB-' rating,
large pool of diversified industrial, office, and medical office
properties,
strong access to various forms of capital, and adequate
unencumbered asset
coverage of unsecured debt. These credit strengths are tempered
by challenging
suburban office fundamentals - mitigated by the company's
portfolio realignment
- as well as low fixed-charge coverage for the rating, increased
development
activity that weighs on liquidity, and execution risk tied to
projected asset
sales over the near term.
Strong Portfolio Characteristics - Suburban Office Remains Weak
The company's geographically diversified portfolio of 774 bulk
distribution,
suburban office, medical office, and retail properties is
located across 18 core
markets. Duke's portfolio also benefits from a highly
diversified tenant base
and well-staggered lease expiration schedule, limiting tenant
credit risk and
lease rollover risk. DRE's 20 largest tenants represented just
17.6% of annual
base rents at Dec. 31, 2012. Additionally, lease expirations
average 10% of
annual base rent over the next five years, and no more than 11%
expire in any
given year, indicating long-term recurring cash flow stability
across the
portfolio.
Duke has made substantial progress repositioning its portfolio
to focus on
industrial and medical office assets while reducing exposure to
Midwestern
suburban office and retail properties. Fitch has a negative
outlook on suburban
office fundamentals, and a stable outlook for industrial and
healthcare
fundamentals, and continues to view DRE's repositioning strategy
positively.
Suburban office assets have continued to see tepid demand,
elevated leasing
costs and stagnant rental rate growth, which Fitch expects to
continue over the
near term. Occupancy in the same-store suburban office portfolio
was just 84.7%
at Dec. 31, 2012. In addition, growth in net effective rent
remains stagnant
and Duke continues to face elevated leasing capital
expenditures. Fitch
anticipates that DRE's suburban office portfolio will continue
to see weak
fundamentals in the near term, including weak rental rate growth
and elevated
leasing costs.
Appropriate Leverage
The company's leverage, pro forma for recent transactions, was
7.2x for the
trailing 12 months (TTM) ended Dec. 31, 2012, compared with 5.9x
at Dec. 31,
2011 and 7.2x at Dec. 31, 2010. Pro forma leverage accounts for
the January 2013
equity offering, subsequent line of credit repayment and
preferred redemption.
Leverage was artificially low at Dec. 31, 2011, given timing of
the Blackstone
sale. Over the medium term, Fitch expects leverage to trend
toward the mid-6.0x
range, which is appropriate for the 'BBB?' rating.
In a stress case not anticipated by Fitch, in which net
operating income (NOI)
declines 4.7% in 2013 and 4.3% in 2014 (based on the worst
two-year decline in
NOI for a balanced portfolio of office/industrial assets as
reported by the
Portfolio and Property Research 54-market index), leverage would
be 9.1x, which
would be more consistent with a lower rating.
Low Fixed-Charge Expected to Improve
DRE's fixed-charge coverage ratio was 1.5x for TTM Dec. 31,
2012, flat from 1.5x
in 2011. Fitch defines fixed-charge coverage as recurring
operating EBITDA,
less recurring capital expenditures and straight-line rent
adjustments, divided
by total interest incurred and preferred dividends. Coverage
has remained in
the 1.4x?1.6x range since 2007, and Fitch anticipates that the
metric will grow
toward 2.0x over the next 12-to-24 months, driven by reduced
preferred dividends
due to recent redemptions, moderate NOI growth, reduced
recurring capex and
lower-cost debt financing.
In a stress case not anticipated by Fitch, in which same store
NOI declines 4.7%
in 2013 and 4.3% in 2014, coverage would be 1.3x, which would be
more consistent
with a 'BB+' rating.
Increasing Development Pipeline
The company continues to increase its development pipeline - the
cost to
complete represented 3.1% of undepreciated book assets as of
Dec. 31, 2012,
compared with 2.1%, 1.8% and 0.7% during the prior three years,
respectively.
That said, the current level represents a stark decline from the
market peak.
Fitch does not foresee material funding risk over the near term
given Duke's
strong access to capital and projected asset sales during 2013.
New development starts have also been focused on build-to-suit
projects, thus
minimizing lease-up risk. Fitch would view negatively a material
increase in
speculative development.
Adequate Financial Flexibility
Duke has strong contingent liquidity from a pool of 461
unencumbered properties
as of Dec. 31, 2012. Unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured
debt based on
applying an 8.5% cap rate to unencumbered NOI was adequate for
the 'BBB-' rating
at 2.0x, pro forma for the January 2013 repayment of outstanding
borrowings on
the line of credit. The average cap rate for asset sales over
the past two years
has been approximately 8.2%.
DRE's liquidity coverage was only 1.0x for the period Jan. 1,
2013 through Dec.
31, 2014, or 1.3x assuming DRE is able to refinance 80% of
maturing mortgages.
This risk is offset by Duke's demonstrated access to various
forms of capital
and aforementioned unencumbered asset profile. Fitch defines
liquidity coverage
as sources of liquidity divided by uses of liquidity. Sources
of liquidity
include unrestricted cash, availability under the unsecured
revolving credit
facility, and projected retained cash flow from operating
activities after
dividends. Uses of liquidity include pro rata debt maturities,
expected
recurring capital expenditures, and remaining development costs.
Stable Outlook
The Stable Rating Outlook is based on Fitch's expectation that
leverage will
trend lower to the mid-6.0x range, that coverage will grow
toward 2.0x, and that
the company will maintain adequate financial flexibility over
the near-to-medium
term.
Preferred Stock Notching
The two-notch differential between DRE's IDR and preferred stock
rating is
consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with a
'BBB-' IDR. These
preferred securities are deeply subordinated and have loss
absorption elements
that would likely result in poor recoveries in the event of a
corporate default.
Rating Sensitivities
The following factors may have a positive impact on the ratings
and/or Rating
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 6.5x (as of
Dec. 31, 2012,
leverage was approximately 7.2x pro forma for the January 2013
equity issuance);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
2.0x (LTM
coverage was 1.5x).
The following factors may have a negative impact on the ratings
and/or Rating
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 8.0x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
1.3x;
--Liquidity coverage including development sustaining below 1.0x
(liquidity
coverage is 1.0x through Dec. 31, 2014).
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Reinor Bazarewski
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0291
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst:
George Hoglund, CFA
Associate Director
+1-212-908-9149
Committee Chairperson
Sean Pattap
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0642
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The issuer did
not participate in the rating process or provide additional
information beyond
its available public disclosure. The ratings above were
unsolicited and have
been provided by Fitch as a service to investors.
