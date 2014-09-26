(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, September 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned DVB Bank SE's (A+/Stable) issue of EUR75m September 2020 subordinated debt (ISIN: XS1113189481) a Long-term rating of 'A'. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT DVB Bank's subordinated debt is rated one notch below Genossenschaftliche FinanzGruppe Volksbanken Raiffeisenbanken's (GFG, rated A+/Stable) Viability Rating (VR) of 'a+'. GFG's VR as the anchor rating is based on Fitch's view that GFG will at all times ensure that DVB Bank is able to meet its payments on these instruments. Consequently, the instrument's rating is sensitive to a change in GFG's VR (for further details see Fitch Affirms Germany's Cooperative Banks and DZ BANK at 'A+'/Stable ; April 2014). The one notch differential between the subordinated debt and GFG's VR reflects higher loss severity, in line with Fitch criteria. Fitch has rated subordinated debt of DVB Bank's parent, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank's (DZ BANK; rated A+/Stable), GFG's main central institution, and Deutsche Genossenschafts-Hypothekenbank AG (rated 'A+'/Stable), also a subsidiary of DZ BANK, at the same level. DVB Bank is a member of the GFG's mutual support mechanism and a 95%-owned subsidiary of DZ BANK. In addition, DZ BANK funds large amounts of DVB Bank's predominantly USD-denominated wholesale assets. In Fitch's view, this results in DZ BANK's, and ultimately GFG's, extremely high propensity to support DVB Bank in case of need. In addition, DVB Bank's moderate size (2% of GFG's total assets) is unlikely to constrain GFG's vast financial resources. Contact: Primary Analyst Christian Kuendig Senior Director +44 20 3530 1399 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GNSecondary Analyst Secondary Analyst Michael Dawson-Kropf Senior Director +49 69 76 80 76 113 Committee Chairperson Gordon Scott Managing Director +44 20 3530 1075 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' dated January 2014 and 'Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support Mechanisms' dated December 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support Mechanisms here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.