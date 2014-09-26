(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, September 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned DVB Bank SE's
(A+/Stable) issue of EUR75m September 2020 subordinated debt
(ISIN:
XS1113189481) a Long-term rating of 'A'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT
DVB Bank's subordinated debt is rated one notch below
Genossenschaftliche
FinanzGruppe Volksbanken Raiffeisenbanken's (GFG, rated
A+/Stable) Viability
Rating (VR) of 'a+'. GFG's VR as the anchor rating is based on
Fitch's view that
GFG will at all times ensure that DVB Bank is able to meet its
payments on these
instruments. Consequently, the instrument's rating is sensitive
to a change in
GFG's VR (for further details see Fitch Affirms Germany's
Cooperative Banks and
DZ BANK at 'A+'/Stable ; April 2014).
The one notch differential between the subordinated debt and
GFG's VR reflects
higher loss severity, in line with Fitch criteria. Fitch has
rated subordinated
debt of DVB Bank's parent, DZ BANK AG Deutsche
Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank's (DZ
BANK; rated A+/Stable), GFG's main central institution, and
Deutsche
Genossenschafts-Hypothekenbank AG (rated 'A+'/Stable), also a
subsidiary of DZ
BANK, at the same level.
DVB Bank is a member of the GFG's mutual support mechanism and a
95%-owned
subsidiary of DZ BANK. In addition, DZ BANK funds large amounts
of DVB Bank's
predominantly USD-denominated wholesale assets. In Fitch's view,
this results in
DZ BANK's, and ultimately GFG's, extremely high propensity to
support DVB Bank
in case of need. In addition, DVB Bank's moderate size (2% of
GFG's total
assets) is unlikely to constrain GFG's vast financial resources.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
Secondary Analyst
Secondary Analyst
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
+49 69 76 80 76 113
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated
January 2014 and 'Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support
Mechanisms' dated
December 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
