CHICAGO, February 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A'
rating to Eli
Lilly & Co. Inc.'s (Lilly) $1 billion senior unsecured notes
issuance. A full
list of ratings is shown at the end of this release.
Lilly issued $600 million of 1.95% notes due in 2019 and $400
million of 4.65%
notes due in 2044. The net proceeds of the issuance will be used
to
repay/refinance existing debt and for general corporate
purposes.
The ratings apply to approximately $5.2 billion of debt at Dec.
31, 2013.
Lilly's short-term debt, including the current portion of its
long-term debt, is
roughly $1 billion.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch believes Lilly will maintain a credit profile supportive
of its 'A' rating
despite facing significant operational headwinds during 2014.
Fitch's rating
actions are based on the following:
--Lilly faces significant patent risk with three of its top
drugs, which account
for roughly 30% of total firm sales and are scheduled to lose
patent protection
during the next two years.
--Fitch expects LLY will return to top-line growth during
2015-2016 with the
annualizing of patent expiries and continued strength in
established and new
products such as Amyvid, Alimta, Cialis, Effient, Erbitux and
Tradjenta/Jandueto.
--Fitch believes Lilly's late-stage pipeline, particularly
strong in treatments
for diabetes and cancer, offers the company numerous
opportunities to sustain
longer-term growth.
--Fitch anticipates margin compression in 2014 due to Cymbalta's
patent expiry.
However Lilly's cost cutting measures should result in a leaner
cost structure,
paving the way for margin expansion in 2015-2016 as sales
rebound.
--Fitch forecasts that Lilly will generate approximately $600
million-$800
million of free cash flow (FCF; cash flow from operations minus
capital
expenditures and dividend payments) in 2014.
--Relatively aggressive share repurchases from now through 2017
are incorporated
in Fitch's forecast. However, cash dividend increases are
expected to be modest
and acquisitions targeted.
--With leverage (total debt/EBITDA) of 0.74x for the latest
12-month (LTM)
period ended Dec. 31, 2013, Fitch looks for Lilly to operate
with debt leverage
of 1.1x-1.3x during 2014.
--Fitch assumes the company will maintain adequate liquidity
during the upcoming
patent cliff, supported by FCF generation, balance sheet cash,
and availability
on its revolving credit facility.
SIGNIFICANT PATENT CLIFF
Lilly faces significant patent expiries through 2014. Its
largest selling drug,
Cymbalta, lost U.S. patent protection in December 2013 and will
lose patent
protection in Europe in August 2014. Cymbalta accounts for
roughly 24% of total
company sales. Evista loses U.S. market exclusivity in March
2014 and accounts
for approximately 4% of total firm revenues.
REBOUND WITH PATENT-PROTECTED PRODUCTS
Fitch expects Lilly will return to top-line growth during
2015-2016, achieving
annual sales in excess of $20 billion. The negative effect of
near-term patent
expiries on revenues will have effectively annualized in early
2015. Currently
marketed drugs including Amyvid (Alzheimer's diagnosis), Alimta
(cancer), Cialis
(erectile dysfunction), Effient (cardiac thrombosis), Erbitux
(cancer) and
Tradjenta/Jandueto (diabetes), in aggregate, have decent
intermediate-term
growth potential. These drugs, combined, generate roughly $5.2
billion in annual
revenues for Lilly and address large and growing treatment
markets.
IMPROVING PIPELINE
Lilly has improved its growth prospects for the intermediate- to
longer-term, as
it has been making significant progress in building its
late-stage pipeline.
The company currently has four drug candidates in registration
to treat diabetes
and gastric cancer (and possibly lung cancer). In phase III
development, Lilly
has a growing number of therapeutics, including three to treat
cancer and two to
treat diabetes. In addition, its phase III pipeline contains
drugs to treat
lupus, psoriasis, high cholesterol, depression, and rheumatoid
arthritis. The
company has partnered with Boehringer Ingelheim in its efforts
to develop
diabetes medications.
EFFORTS TO SUPPORT MARGINS
Fitch expects Lilly to remain focused on controlling costs in
order to support
margins while balancing its need to invest in growth. The
company faces a number
of operational headwinds, including the anticipated near-term
patent expiries.
As such, Lilly has cumulatively taken approximately $391 million
out of SG&A
during the last 12 months (ended Dec. 31, 2013). During the same
period, the
company has remained steadfast in funding longer term growth by
increasing
research and development spending by roughly $310 million.
Nevertheless, Fitch
anticipates materially compressed EBITDA margins (24%-25%)
during 2014 and
improvement thereafter.
POSITIVE BUT SUBDUED FCF
Fitch forecasts positive but lower FCF of approximately $900
million during
2014, as Lilly contends with the loss of profitable U.S. sales
of Cymbalta and
Evista. Expected cash flow from operations of roughly $4.1
billion should be
sufficient to fund $2.2 billion in cash dividends and $1.3
billion in capital
expenditures. Fitch believes FCF will grow from 2014 levels over
the long run,
as revenues and margins recover.
RELATIVELY AGGRESSIVE CASH DEPLOYMENT
Fitch incorporates roughly $5 billion in share repurchases from
now through
2017-2018, funded with FCF and cash on hand. However, Fitch
models only
incremental dividend increases and targeted acquisitions during
the same
forecast period, which will not likely stress Lilly's balance
sheet.
LEVERAGE TO INCREASE IN 2014
Fitch looks for Lilly to operate with debt leverage of 1.1x-1.3x
in 2014 during
the height of the patent expiries. This is a sharp increase from
current
leverage of 0.74x. Fitch recognizes that there is some
uncertainty surrounding
its forecasted leverage range for 2014, since the forecast will
be influenced by
the level of profitability the company will generate during the
period, as well
as the discipline Lilly exercises regarding balance sheet debt.
Fitch assumes
Lilly will refinance the $1 billion senior unsecured notes
maturing in March
2014.
ADEQUATE LIQUIDITY
Fitch assumes Lilly will maintain adequate liquidity, supported
by FCF
generation, balance sheet cash and availability on its revolving
credit
facility. At Dec. 31, 2013, the company had approximately $5.4
billion of cash
and short-term investments, full availability on its $1.2
billion credit
facility which matures April 7, 2015, and roughly $7.6 billion
in noncurrent
investments. Lilly generated approximately $2.5 billion in FCF
during the LTM
period.
At Dec. 31, 2013, Lilly had approximately $5.2 billion in debt
outstanding.
Fitch believes the company's debt maturities are manageable with
roughly $1
billion maturing in 2014, $200 million in 2016, and $1 billion
in 2017. Fitch's
forecast assumes that Lilly will refinance these maturities with
new debt
issuances, as evidenced by its recent notes issuance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a revision
of the Rating Outlook to Positive include:
--Revenues continue to expand for recently launched patent
protected products,
including Amyvid, Alimta, Cialis, Effient, Erbitux and
Tradjenta/Jandueto;
--The company employs adequate cost controls to generate
sufficient
profitability while limiting increases in debt to maintain
leverage sustainably
below 1.3x;
--Cash is deployed conservatively, with the majority of the
planned $5 billion
share repurchase program funded through cash flow as opposed to
debt issuance.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a Negative
Rating Outlook and/or a one-notch downgrade to 'A-'/'F2'
include:
--Operational stress from, but not limited to, patent expiries
drives leverage
durably above 1.7x;
--FCF deteriorates without the expectation of a timely trend
reversal.
Fitch currently rates Eli Lilly as follows:
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Senior unsecured debt rating at 'A';
--Bank loan rating at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper rating at'F1'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
