(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-'
credit rating to
the $275 million 5.25% senior unsecured notes due 2023 issued by
EPR Properties
(NYSE: EPR). The notes were priced at 99.546% of par to yield
5.308% to maturity
or 312.5 basis points over the benchmark rate. EPR expects to
use net proceeds
from the offering of approximately $270.7 million to repay
approximately $146.2
million of mortgage debt plus associated prepayment penalties;
repay the balance
on the unsecured revolving credit facility, and for general
business purposes.
Fitch currently rates EPR as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-';
--$400 million unsecured revolving line of credit 'BBB-';
--$255 million senior unsecured term loan facility 'BBB-';
--$600 million senior unsecured notes 'BBB-';
--$346.3 million preferred stock 'BB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATINGS DRIVERS
The 'BBB-' IDR is underpinned by the consistent cash flows
generated by the
company's triple-net leased megaplex movie theatres and other
investments across
the entertainment, education and recreation sectors, resulting
in good leverage
and coverage metrics. EPR benefits from generally strong levels
of rent coverage
across its portfolio and structural protections including
cross-default leases
among properties operated by certain tenants.
Offsetting these credit strengths is the niche nature of most of
EPR's
investment portfolio. While cinema attendee demand has remained
consistent over
a long time period, other investment segments lack as long of a
track record.
Credit concerns include significant, though abating, tenant
concentration and
concerns about the company's investment in asset classes that
may be less liquid
or financeable during periods of potential financial stress.
STRONG FIXED-CHARGE COVERAGE
EPR's fixed-charge coverage is solid for a 'BBB-' IDR.
Fixed-charge coverage was
2.5x for the trailing 12 months (TTM) ended March 31, 2013, flat
from 2.5x in
2012 and 2011. Fitch projects that EPR's fixed-charge coverage
ratio will
increase from the mid-2x range toward 3x during 2013-2015, which
would be strong
for the 'BBB-' rating. This increase is due to an expected
consistent volume of
high-yielding acquisitions, partially offset by increased
interest expense from
expected unsecured bond issuances. New investments by segment
will generally
target weightings of 40% entertainment, 40% education and 20%
recreation.
Fixed-charge coverage is defined as recurring operating EBITDA
less recurring
capital expenditures and straight-line rent adjustments, divided
by interest
incurred and preferred stock dividends.
MANAGEABLE LEASE EXPIRATION PROFILE
Within the company's megaplex theatre segment, which represents
60% of total
revenue, only 8% of rent revenue will expire over the next five
years. Of the
company's charter school segment, which represents 11% of total
revenue, all
leases expire after 2030. Historically, most tenants have chosen
to exercise
their renewal options, which has mitigated re-leasing risk and
provided
predictability to portfolio-level cash flows. In some cases,
tenants decided to
renew, but take less space or negotiate a lower rental rate.
Rent spreads can
vary greatly depending on the operating performance of the
asset.
LOW LEVERAGE FOR 'BBB-'
Leverage, defined as net debt-to-TTM recurring operating EBITDA,
was 5.0x as of
March 31, 2013, flat from year-end 2012 and up from 4.4x at
year-end 2011. The
company has generally operated in the 4.5x to 5.0x range over
the past five
years. Fitch projects leverage will center around 5.0x during
2013-2015,
assuming modest annual increases in NOI and a large volume of
acquisitions
funded by unsecured bonds and common equity. This ratio is
appropriate for the
'BBB-' rating given EPR's niche property focus.
SOLID LIQUIDITY
Fitch calculates that EPR's pro forma liquidity coverage ratio
is 6.6x for the
period from April 1, 2013 to Dec. 31, 2014. The liquidity
surplus is driven in
large part by an undrawn unsecured revolving credit facility
(RCF) pro forma for
the bond offering, and further reflects a lack of upcoming debt
maturities and
the relatively low capital-intensive nature of EPR's business.
Fitch defines
liquidity coverage as sources of liquidity (unrestricted cash
and availability
under EPR's unsecured RCF pro forma for the bond offering, and
expected retained
cash flows from operating activities after dividend payments)
divided by uses of
liquidity (pro rata debt maturities and expected capital
expenditures).
APPROPRIATE UNENCUMBERED ASSET COVERAGE OF UNSECURED DEBT
EPR has good contingent liquidity from an unencumbered property
pool. Pro forma
unencumbered asset coverage of net unsecured debt (UA/UD) is
1.9x using a
stressed 12% capitalization rate to unencumbered NOI and
interest income from
both the owned property and notes receivable portfolios, a ratio
that is good
for a 'BBB-' IDR. The company continues to unencumber megaplex
theatre assets,
improving the quality of the unencumbered pool as EPR
transitions to a more
unsecured funding model.
In addition, the covenants under EPR's credit agreements do not
limit financial
flexibility.
STRAGGERED DEBT MATURITIES
Aside from various unsecured debt maturities in 2017 and beyond,
annual debt
maturities do not account for more than 12% of total debt in any
given year,
alleviating refinance risk. The majority of the 31% of total
debt that matures
over the next four years consists of mortgages that have high
debt yields. Fitch
expects that the majority of secured debt maturing over the next
several years
will be refinanced with unsecured debt, which should improve
EPR's UA/UD ratio.
HIGH TENANT CONCENTRATION IS RECEDING
The company's largest tenant, American Multi-Cinema, Inc. (AMC;
(IDR of 'B' with
a Stable Outlook), accounted for 26% of total revenues in the
first quarter of
2013 (1Q'13), down from 33% in 1Q'12. The company's top 10
tenants accounted for
70% of total revenue in the most recent quarter, down from 80%
in the prior
year.
EPR's largest charter school tenant, Imagine Schools, Inc.
(Imagine) accounted
for 8% of total revenues in 1Q'13. EPR has remained focused on
expanding its
relationships with new charter school operators since 2011,
which Fitch views
positively given that Imagine has lost several charters over the
last year.
Theatre operator concentration risk is partially mitigated by
the fact that the
primary drivers of theatre box office consumer demand are
location and which
movies are showing at a particular theatre (as opposed to which
theatre
operator).
Further, while most of EPR's theatre leases and all of EPR's
charter school
leases for a given operator are cross-defaulted, a tenant
bankruptcy could allow
for the rejection of certain non-economic leases. Given that
most of EPR's top
tenants are either unrated or have below-investment grade
ratings, the potential
for corporate default, bankruptcy and lease rejection could
reduce EPR's rental
revenues. Mitigating this risk is that on a portfolio and
property-level basis,
EBITDAR covers rent payments by a healthy margin for nearly all
of EPR's
properties.
STEADY THEATRE BUSINESS
Over a 25-year period, total North American box office revenue
has grown at a
compound annual growth rate of 4%, according to Box Office Mojo.
Revenue was up
6% in 2012, although Fitch projects a decline in revenues for
2013 due to a
comparatively weaker film slate. Box office revenues were
resilient in the
financial crisis, increasing or staying flat in every year from
2005 to 2010.
Since the company's formation in 1997, no theatre tenant has
ever missed a lease
payment, and no tenants on a portfolio-wide basis have EBITDAR
coverage of rent
below 1.0x.
NICHE SECTORS
The ratings reflect EPR's focus on investing in non-core
property types that are
likely less liquid or financeable during periods of market
stress. While the
company's theatre properties are typically well located and have
high-quality
amenities, alternative uses of space may be limited and may
require significant
capital expenditures to attract non-theatre tenants.
EPR has previously made some ill-timed non-core investments. The
company began
purchasing wineries during 2006-2007 and has since taken
significant losses in
exiting this business. Regarding future portfolio composition,
management has a
highly specialized knowledge within EPR's investment segments
which helps shape
the company's longer term strategy.
CHARTER SCHOOLS ISSUES ALLEVIATED
EPR's largest charter school tenant (second largest overall)
Imagine closed nine
schools in two states due to poor academic performance. Of the
$72 million of
investments in troubled schools, approximately $60 million or
83% of the issues
have already been resolved or are expected to be resolved soon
through swaps or
subleases. EPR expects to address the remaining 17% in the next
school year
through swaps, subleases or sales. Due to the structural
protections with
Imagine including a master lease structure and a $16.4 million
letter of credit,
Fitch does not expect any rent payment shortfalls. EPR has been
actively adding
new charter school operators to reduce the tenant concentration
risk. Subsequent
to these school closings, the company has expanded its criteria
and screening
process for evaluating new charter school operators, which Fitch
views
positively.
PREFERRED STOCK NOTCHING
The two-notch differential between EPR's IDR and its preferred
stock rating is
consistent with the 'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in
Nonfinancial Corporate
and REIT Credit Analysis' criteria report dated Dec. 13, 2012,
as EPR's
preferred securities have cumulative coupon deferral options
exercisable by EPR
and thus have readily triggered loss absorption provisions in a
going concern.
STABLE OUTLOOK
The Stable Outlook reflects that leverage centering around 5.0x
and coverage
sustaining in the 2.5x to 3.0x range are solid, offset by the
unique risks to
EPR's specialty property types such as liquidity and alternative
use. The Stable
Outlook further reflects EPR's strong liquidity coverage and
minimal refinancing
risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may have a positive impact on the ratings
and/or Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 4.0x
(leverage was 5.0x as of
March 31, 2013);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
3.0x (coverage
was 2.5x for the 12 months ended March 31, 2013);
--Growth in the unencumbered portfolio, particularly megaplex
movie theatres.
The following factors may have a negative impact on the ratings
and/or Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 5.5x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
2.2x;
--Liquidity coverage sustaining below 1.25x, coupled with a
strained unsecured
debt financing environment.
