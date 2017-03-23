(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China
Evergrande Group's
(B+/Negative) USD500 million 7.0% senior unsecured notes due
2020 and USD1
billion 8.25% senior notes due 2022 a final 'B-' rating, with a
Recovery Rating
of 'RR6'.
The notes are rated at the same level as Evergrande's senior
unsecured rating
because they constitute its direct and senior unsecured
obligations. The
assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of documents
conforming to
information already received. The final rating is in line with
the expected
rating assigned on 16 March 2017.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Higher Leverage to Continue: Fitch expects Evergrande's net debt
to continue
rising but at a slower pace in 2H16 than the 39% increase in
1H16. This may have
pushed up its leverage - measured by net debt-to-adjusted
inventory - to above
60% by end-2016, from 53% at end-2015 and 59.6% in 1H16.
Sustained leverage of
above 60% may result in rating downgrades following our review
of its 2016
results, which will be announced by end-March 2017.
Evergrande's high leverage should be partially eased after it
receives the full
proceeds from its CNY30 billion equity-raising for its onshore
subsidiary from
new investors in 2017, as well as its ongoing restructuring in
the capital
market. A major increase in its adjusted inventory level in 2H16
from 1H16 may
offset the impact of its rising net debt and moderate its
leverage increase.
The company added debt mainly to finance an increase in land
acquisitions and
high property-development costs in 2H16, as well as its CNY36.3
billion
investment in China Vanke Co., Ltd. (BBB+/Stable). Gross floor
area (GFA)
acquired in 1H16 was 2.6x of the GFA sold and the company has
almost 380
projects under construction. The land-acquisition pace did not
slow
substantially in 2H16, although Evergrande has enough land bank
to support its
growth.
Strong Contracted Sales Momentum: Evergrande's business profile
is supported by
its large scale and ongoing geographic diversification into Tier
1 and Tier 2
cities. The company's contracted sales almost doubled to CNY373
billion in 2016
from a year earlier. This makes it the largest homebuilder in
China. The sales
momentum continued in January 2017; contracted sales rose by
75.2% yoy to
CNY37.2 billion, even amidst the current policy headwinds.
Evergrande has a
strong cash-collection ratio of around 80% and the increased
contracted sales
provide liquidity to fuel Evergrande's aggressive expansion.
Margin under Pressure: The company's high leverage requires high
turnover, which
limits its profit margin. Besides, a large portion of
Evergrande's land was
acquired in the last few years, after land prices had increased
in major cities,
which would mean higher land costs for projects it sells in the
future.
Evergrande has a large sales team that runs frequent marketing
campaigns to
support its sales growth nationwide. As a result, selling,
general and
administrative costs were high, at over 10% of total revenue in
2011-2015 and
13.4% of total revenue in 1H16.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Contracted sales continue to rise in 2017, with a mild
increase in average
selling prices
- Land purchases to slow in 2017, but the company to undertake
enough land
purchases to support future sales
- Higher unit land costs in 2017 and 2018, as the landbank
acquired in the last
few years was more expensive
- Development pace remaining high in 2017
- Margin under pressure, as the highly leveraged business
requires a fast churn
that undermines profitability
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained above 60%
- Total payables/gross inventory sustained above 0.50x (2015:
0.46x)
- Tighter liquidity position due to weaker access to financing
channels
Positive: The current rating is on Negative Outlook. Fitch does
not anticipate
developments with a significant likelihood, individually or
collectively, of
leading to a rating upgrade. However, the Outlook may revert to
Stable if the
negative factors above do not materialise.
