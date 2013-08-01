(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Aug 1 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Russian Expobank
LLC's (EB, 'B'/Stable) Series 3 senior unsecured bonds a Long-term local
currency rating of 'B', a National Long-term Rating of 'BBB-(rus)' and Recovery
Rating 'RR4'. The bonds mature in July 2016, are putable in July 2014 and have
an 11.5% annual coupon payable quarterly.
The bank's obligations under the bonds rank equally with the claims on existing
senior unsecured liabilities, save the claims of retail depositors, which under
Russian law rank above those of other senior unsecured creditors. Retail
deposits accounted for 43% of the bank's liabilities at end-H113, according to
local GAAP accounts'
EB has Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDRs) of 'B'
with Stable Outlooks, a National Long-term Rating of 'BBB-(rus)' with a Stable
Outlook, a Short-term foreign currency IDR of 'B', a Viability Rating of 'b', a
Support Rating of '5' and a Support Rating Floor of 'No Floor'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The bond's Long-term rating is driven by EB's Long-term local-currency IDR,
which reflects the bank's reasonable capitalisation (17.8% regulatory capital
ratio at end-H113) and comfortable liquidity position, but at the same time
limited franchise, concentrated balance sheet, weak operating profitability
(based on 2012 IFRS financials) and expansion through M&A activities.
The issue's Recovery Rating of 'RR4' reflects average recovery prospects for
bondholders in case of default.
For the most recent update on EB see "Fitch Rates Expobank LLC at 'B'; Outlook
Stable" dated 19 Dec 2012, and full rating report, dated 15 Mar 2013 available
at www.fitchratings.com.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Downward pressure on EB's ratings could arise if there was a marked
deterioration in asset quality and/or substantial losses resulting from bank
acquisitions, causing a significant weakening of the bank's capital position, or
if deposit outflows and/or acquisitions caused a marked tightening of liquidity.
Strengthening and diversification of the bank's franchise, improvements in
performance and a demonstrated track record of successfully managing bank
acquisitions, would be positive for the credit profile