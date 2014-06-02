(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB'
rating to the
proposed senior unsecured bond issuance by Express Scripts
Holding Company
(NYSE:ESRX). Proceeds from the issuance are expected to be used
for the
redemption of ESRX's $900 million and $1.25 billion of unsecured
bonds due
November 2014 and November 2016, respectively, and for general
corporate
purposes (including some share repurchase).
Fitch currently rates ESRX's IDR 'BBB' with a Stable Rating
Outlook. A full list
of ratings for ESRX follows at the end of this release.
The bonds will be cross guaranteed by ESRX's two other issuing
entities, Express
Scripts, Inc. and Medco Health Solutions, Inc. and, as a result,
will rank pari
passu with all existing unsecured debt currently outstanding in
ESRX's capital
structure.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--ESRX is the largest pharmacy benefit management (PBM) and
third-largest
pharmacy operator in the U.S. Fitch expects such scale to
continue enabling ESRX
to negotiate favorable purchasing discounts and pricing rebates
and to leverage
its fixed costs, especially associated with mail-order pharmacy.
--ESRX achieved its leverage target of 2x subsequent to its
merger with Medco
Health Solutions, Inc., using nearly $4.2 billion of cash flows
for debt
repayment in the second half of 2012 (2H'12) and fiscal year
2013 (FY13).
Fitch-calculated debt leverage was 2.07x at March 31, 2014.
Management says the
bulk of core integration tasks are largely complete; though some
additional
capacity and cost rationalization is planned for 2014.
--Stable and robust cash flows are driven by strong working
capital management
and efficient operations, despite relatively low margins. Fitch
forecasts free
cash flow (FCF) of approximately $4.4 billion in 2014. Strong
cash flows and a
solid liquidity profile afford incremental ratings flexibility
in light of debt
leverage toward the upper end of the current 'BBB' range.
--ESRX has been an active acquirer over the past decade, often
employing large
debt balances to fund deals. The possibility for large-scale M&A
and
accompanying leverage spikes, albeit lower now given ESRX's very
large size,
pressure the ratings somewhat. Notably, the firm has routinely
executed on its
outlined de-leveraging plans, reducing leverage appropriately
within 12-18
months of each deal.
--Some pricing pressure is possible from consolidating clients
over the ratings
horizon. Current trends support increasing consolidation in many
areas of
healthcare, including among health insurers. Increasing
competition and an
apparent willingness to experiment with new models on the part
of PBM clients
creates opportunities for both risk and reward to ESRX's growth
prospects over
the medium term.
--ESRX's public guidance for total adjusted script declines of
4%-9% implies
weaker utilization and possibly more client losses than Fitch
had initially
expected. Though 2014 and possibly 2015 may be somewhat weak,
Fitch believes
ESRX's longer-term growth will fare more positively as tailwinds
from healthcare
reform, specialty market growth, demographics, and ongoing cost
containment
efforts by payers drive PBM volumes and utilization of more
value-add services.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Maintenance of the current 'BBB' ratings will require
debt-to-EBITDA of around
2x or below, accompanied by continued robust cash flows and
steady longer-term
script growth in the low- to mid-single digits. Completion of
final Medco
integration and cost rationalization efforts in 2014, with
evidence of better
underlying growth drivers in 2015+, will likely contribute to
incremental
flexibility at the 'BBB' ratings in the medium term.
A positive rating action is not contemplated over the ratings
horizon, but could
be supported by profitability and base business growth that
outpaces Fitch's
current expectations.
Fitch notes that the firm's strong cash flow profile provides
significant
de-leveraging capabilities in the event of debt-funded mergers
and acquisitions
(M&A). Furthermore, Fitch believes it is unlikely that broader
industry dynamics
alone will contribute to significant ratings pressure over the
ratings horizon.
But the prioritization of cash flows for shareholder-friendly
activities over
debt repayment in the event of large-scale M&A or operational
stress, resulting
in debt leverage materially and durably above 2x, could drive a
negative rating
action. A possible stress scenario envisions the possibility of
prolonged
negative underlying script growth, possibly due to customer
losses more severe
than Fitch currently expects.
Fitch rates ESRX as follows:
Express Scripts Holding Company
--Long-term IDR 'BBB';
--Unsecured bank facility 'BBB';
--Unsecured notes 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Express Scripts, Inc.
--Long-term IDR 'BBB';
--Unsecured notes 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Medco Health Solutions, Inc.
--Long-term IDR 'BBB';
--Unsecured notes 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jacob Bostwick, CPA
Director
+1-312-369-3169
Fitch Ratings, Inc., 70 W Madison Street, Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Bob Kirby, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3147
Committee Chairperson
Sean Sexton
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3130
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage' (Aug. 5, 2013);
--'U.S. Healthcare Stats Quarterly - Third-Quarter 2013' (Jan 2,
2014);
--'2014 Outlook: U.S. Healthcare - Secular Challenges Require a
Compelling Value
Proposition' (Nov. 25, 2013);
--'Trekking the Path to Biosimilars - The Destination' (Oct. 4,
2013);
--'Navigating the Drug Channel - PBMs: In Flux (March 27, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
U.S. Healthcare Stats Quarterly â€”Third-Quarter 2013
here
2014 Outlook: U.S. Healthcare â€” Secular Challenges Require a
Compelling Value
Propositihere
Trekking the Path to Biosimilars -- The Destinatihere
Navigating the Drug Channel: Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) in
Flux
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
