(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/SYDNEY, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Taiwan-based Far
Eastern International Bank's (FEIB; BBB-/A(twn)/Negative)
TWD1.1bn subordinated
unsecured bonds a National Long-Term Rating of 'BBB+(twn)'.
The bond includes a Basel III-compliant non-viability trigger
provision, which
requires the bond to be ranked equally with common shares upon
government
receivership, regulatory order for resolution, or liquidation.
The bond carries
a fixed coupon rate of 2.05% and matures on 23 December 2021.
The bank plans to
use the proceeds from the bond issue to refinance its existing
debt and increase
its capitalisation.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The bond is rated two notches below FEIB's National Long-Term
Rating to reflect
the bond's poor recovery prospects relative to legacy Basel II
subordinated
debts. FEIB's National Long-Term Rating is tied to its Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR), which is driven by its Viability Rating of 'bbb-'.
Fitch does not
notch down the bond rating for non-performance risk, which is
already captured
in the VR.
The bondholders would risk significant losses at the point of
non-viability,
when common equity capital would be very low, which would result
in a very thin
loss-absorption buffer. Fitch expects both common equity and
subordinated debt
to be written down significantly at the point of non-viability.
The bond's
rating is in line with Fitch's rating criteria on subordinated
unsecured bond
instruments of financial institutions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any rating action on FEIB is likely to trigger a similar move in
its debt
ratings.
FEIB is a medium-sized bank with a 1.3% share of Taiwan's
deposits at end-9M14.
Far Eastern Group is the majority owner of the bank, and
controls seven out of
nine board seats. The group is one of the largest conglomerates
in Taiwan and is
composed of several leading industrial and service companies
across various
sectors.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, and 'National Scale Ratings Criteria', dated 30
October 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
