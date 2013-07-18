(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB'
rating to Farm
Credit Bank of Texas' (FCBT) $300 million non-cumulative
perpetual preferred
issuance.
Quarterly coupons are payable on March 15, June 15, Sept. 15 and
Dec. 15 of each
year (commencing on Sept. 15, 2013). The securities are
perpetual but are
callable any time after Sept. 15, 2023.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Bank hybrid securities, such as this preferred issuance, are
typically notched
down from the issuing entity's Viability Rating (VR). However,
in the absence of
a VR (as is the case with FCBT), the hybrids are notched from
the issuing
entity's long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR;'AA-' for FCBT).
The notch
differential reflects an assessment of loss severity of the
preferred issuance
relative to the average recoveries assumed for a typical bank
senior debt
instrument. The differential is also indicative of incremental
non-performance
risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
In this case, the hybrid instrument is rated five notches lower
than FCBT's
long-term IDR. This reflects the designed loss-absorbing nature
of the preferred
stock as well as its non-cumulative or deferral feature.
Therefore, the
company's preferred ratings are primarily sensitive to any
change in its
long-term IDR.
Proceeds of the offering are intended to redeem the issued and
outstanding
shares of class A-1 preferred stock and for general corporate
purposes.
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
Farm Credit Bank of Texas
--Non-cumulative preferred 'BBB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Bain Rumohr, CFA
Associate Director
+1-312-368-3153
Committee Chairperson
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0827
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.'
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities'
(Dec. 5, 2012);
--'Fitch Affirms the Farm Credit System at 'AAA' & Farm Credit
System Banks at
'AA-' (July 2, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
