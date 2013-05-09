(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating of
'A-' to the $275
million 2.75% senior unsecured notes due June 1, 2023 issued by
Federal Realty
Investment Trust (Federal). The notes were issued at 98.749% of
par to yield
2.894%. Proceeds will be used to redeem the company's
outstanding 5.40% notes
due 2013, to pay off the outstanding balance under its revolving
credit facility
and for general corporate purposes, which may include funding
acquisitions or
Federal's redevelopment pipeline.
Fitch currently rates Federal as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A-';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility 'A-';
--Senior unsecured term loan 'A-';
--Senior unsecured notes 'A-';
--Redeemable preferred shares 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch affirmed Federal's ratings and Outlook on April 25, 2013,
driven by the
company's prudent balance sheet management and the high quality
and consistent
cash flow streams provided by FRT's community shopping centers.
Fitch views
positively FRT's strategy of operating a high-quality retail
real estate
portfolio with assets located in infill locations with strong
demographic
characteristics, as opposed to engaging in speculative
development in less
mature retail markets.
Buy-And-Hold Strategy
FRT employs a buy-and-hold strategy with respect to its
properties and has
successfully augmented its internal property operating income
growth through
redevelopment activity. This strategy has enabled the company to
produce
consistently strong operating performance, which, while weakened
slightly during
the downturn, is stronger and more stable than that of the
retail real estate
market and its public shopping center peers in particular.
Consistent and Superior Growth
FRT's property management expertise of its 88 properties
comprising 19.5 million
square feet (excluding joint ventures); as of March 31, 2013 is
evidenced by
consistently positive same property net operating income (NOI)
growth, excluding
redevelopments since 2001, with the exception of 2009 when
same-store NOI
(SSNOI) declined -0.3%. This compares to its public shopping
center peers who
declined an average of -4.1% in 2009. When including NOI from
redevelopment
properties, FRT's SSNOI growth has not dipped below 1.6% in any
year over the
last decade, resulting in year-over-year recurring operating
EBITDA growth.
Fitch attributes this outperformance to FRT's aforementioned
strategy.
Conservative Leverage
FRT's leverage and coverage metrics are strong and appropriate
for the rating.
FRT has historically managed leverage at conservative levels
with net debt to
recurring operating EBITDA levels ranging between 4.8 times (x)
and 5.7x since
2006. Fitch expects leverage to remain in the mid-5.5x range
before decreasing
to 5.0x as Federal's larger developments come on-line in 2014
and 2015. Leverage
stood at 5.4x as of March 31, 2013 compared to 5.5x as of Dec.
31, 2012 and 5.7x
at Dec. 31, 2011.
Strong Fixed-Charge Coverage
FRT's fixed charge coverage was 2.8x for the trailing 12 months
ended March 31,
2013 compared to 2.7x for the year ended 2012 and 2.9x for the
year ended 2011.
Fitch expects fixed charge coverage to remain between 2.5x and
3.5x, which is
appropriate for the rating. Fitch calculates fixed charge
coverage as recurring
operating EBITDA less tenant improvements and incentives,
recurring maintenance
capital expenditures and straight-line rent adjustments divided
by interest
incurred and preferred dividends.
Good Contingent Liquidity
Federal's sizeable unencumbered asset pool provides additional
protection to
unsecured debt holders. As of Dec. 31, 2012, 68 of the company's
88 properties
were unencumbered. Based on applying a stressed 8%
capitalization rate to 2012
unencumbered NOI, implied unencumbered asset value covered net
unsecured debt by
2.8x, which is appropriate for the rating. Fitch notes the
quality of the
unencumbered asset pool which includes FRT's three largest (by
annualized base
rent ) and most iconic properties, Santana Row (San Jose,
CA), Bethesda Row
(Bethesda, MD) and Third Street Promenade (Los Angeles, CA)
which together
comprise approximately 15% of ABR.
Granular Tenant Base
The high credit quality and granularity of FRT's tenant base
help mitigate
tenant bankruptcy risk. Only one tenant represents more than 3%
of ABR, and the
top 25 tenants represent a low 30% of total ABR as of March 31,
2013. Fitch
rates eight of the top 25 tenants as investment grade. The
company maintains
well laddered lease expirations by year with average annual
lease expirations of
9% of total square footage and a maximum of 14% of square feet
expiring in a
single year (excluding tenant lease extension options).
Consistently Positive Leasing Spreads
FRT has consistently reported strong rent growth on expiring
leases, reflecting
both the high quality infill locations of its properties and the
long term
nature of leases. Lease spreads remained positive throughout the
economic
downturn offsetting downward pressure on NOI from declining
occupancy levels.
FRT is unique among its retail REIT peers in its ability to
maintain positive
leasing spreads throughout the recent economic downturn.
Strong Access to Capital
Further, the company has maintained good access to the capital
markets and has a
reasonably well laddered the debt maturity schedule,
notwithstanding moderate
increases in the company's 2014 and 2017 debt maturities as a
percent of total
debt - both of which Fitch views as manageable.
Low Liquidity Coverage
Fitch's base case analysis shows liquidity coverage of 1.7x
through the end of
2014 excluding development expenditures and 0.8x including
development. While
Federal has expressed preference for owning assets on an
unencumbered basis, the
company would have a liquidity coverage ratio of 1.0x (including
development)
assuming it refinanced 80% of its secured debt maturing in 2013
and 2014. Fitch
defines liquidity coverage as sources of liquidity (unrestricted
cash,
availability under the company's unsecured revolving credit
facility pro forma
for the recent commitment size increase, projected retained cash
flows from
operating activities after dividends and distributions) divided
by uses of
liquidity (pro rata debt maturities and projected recurring
capital
expenditures) for April 1, 2013 to Dec. 31, 2014.
Offsetting this low liquidity coverage ratio is FRT's
demonstrated access to
multiple forms of capital, offsetting refinancing risk. In
addition, FRT's
retained cash flow creates internally generated capital. Fitch
calculates that
the company's dividends represented approximately 84% of 2012
adjusted funds
from operations.
Geographic Concentration
The portfolio's moderate asset and market concentrations and
continued weakness
in the broader retail sector balance the company's credit
strengths. FRT's three
largest properties comprise roughly 15% of total ABR. Also,
Federal generates
approximately 35% of its rental revenues from the D.C. Metro
market where
commercial real estate market conditions are weakening due to
cutbacks in U.S.
government spending.
Preferred Stock Notching
The two-notch differential between FRT's IDR and preferred stock
rating is
consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with an
IDR of 'A-'.
Based on Fitch research titled 'Treatment and Notching of
Hybrids in
Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis', available on
Fitch's web site
at 'www.fitchratings.com', these preferred securities are deeply
subordinated
and have loss absorption elements that would likely result in
poor recoveries in
the event of a corporate default.
Stable Outlook
The Stable Outlook centers on Fitch's expectation that FRT's
credit profile will
remain appropriate for the 'A-' rating through the economic
cycles, barring any
significant changes in the company's capital structure. The
Stable Outlook
reflects the quality of management and consistency of cash flows
resulting in
stable credit metrics, in line with an 'A-' rating. Further, FRT
continues to
access various sources of capital and maintains a solid
unencumbered asset base
and liquidity profile.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
While Fitch does not expect near-term positive momentum on the
rating, the
following factors may have a positive impact on FRT's ratings
and/or Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of net debt to recurring operating EBITDA
sustaining below
4.5x (leverage was 5.4x as of March 31, 2013);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining above
3.5x (coverage
was 2.8x for the 12 months ending March 31, 2013).
--Greater asset diversification of the portfolio via growth
(FRT's two largest
assets generate roughly 12% of total ABR).
The following factors may result in negative momentum on the
rating and/or
Outlook:
--Shift in management strategy away from owning and redeveloping
retail assets
in infill locations;
--Unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt below 2.5x
(coverage was 2.8x as
of Dec. 31, 2012 utilizing a stressed 8% capitalization rate);
--Fitch's expectation of leverage above 5.5x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining below
2.5x.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Stephen Boyd, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-9153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Committee Chairperson
Sean Pattap
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0642
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Fitch Affirms Federal Realty Investment Trust's IDR at 'A-';
Outlook Stable'
(April 25, 2013);
--'Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs' (Feb. 26,
2013);
--'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate
and REIT Credit
Analysis' (Dec. 13, 2012);
--'Recovery Rating and Notching Criteria for REITs' (Nov. 12,
2012).
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs
here
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.