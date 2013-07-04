(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 4

Fitch Ratings has assigned Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane (FS) 'BBB+' Long-term foreign and local currency ratings. The Outlooks are Negative, mirroring that on Italy (BBB+/Negative), its sponsor under Fitch's public sector entity criteria. FS is Group's holding company consolidating both the service operator (Trenitalia) and the infrastructure manager (Rete Ferroviaria Italiana).

KEY RATING DRIVERS

FS's ratings reflect the full ownership and high integration with the Italian government and its key role in the national infrastructural development. The rating also considers its good standalone features underpinned by a dominant market share in passenger transportation services and modest exposure to international activities and cyclical freight operations. FS's links with the state are strong. The Italian government guarantees or subsidises two-thirds of FS's debt, funds 60% of FS's investments and roughly 50% of operations. Price and capex flexibility on regional and infrastructure businesses largely mitigates the dependence on public funding and should underpin profitability of about 2%-3% of revenues, or about EUR200m in Fitch's base case scenario.

The group's operations have been deeply reshaped since 2006. FS relocated its renewed fleet on more profitable routes, resized down its cost base, especially personnel, which accounts for 60% of costs, and reorganised and re-priced transportation services subsidized by national and regional governments. Over 2006-2012, EBITDA grew to EUR1.9bn, and the margin improved from -10% to 23%. Since 2012, FS has faced competition in the high-speed segment. However, Fitch believes that it will maintain an 80% market share over the medium term, leveraging on its large rolling stock fleet, which allows FS to offer frequent services on these profitable routes. In this context, Fitch expects FS's EBITDA margin to flatten out at 22% over the medium term.

FS's business plan over 2013-2015 envisages EUR15bn investments for the upgrading of network and rolling stocks, with debt rising slightly (EUR500m) from EUR12.3bn recorded in 2012 on Fitch's adjusted basis. Weaker operating performances and higher debt-funded investments under Fitch's rating case would push net debt to EUR13.7bn, or 6.5x the EBITDA against FS's plan of 5x. However, the Fitch leverage ratio declines to 5x when debt backed by the state subsidies is removed.

Fitch also ran a more stressed scenario in which a prolonged economic downturn in Italy and its subsequent impact on national finances would lead to a 15% cut in allocations for operations from national and regional governments as well as delayed cash influx. In this context, tariff hikes would only partly mitigate the impact of assumed cuts while FS would still run a close to balanced income statement thanks to continued rationalisation of costs which would flatten out at the 2012-13 level of EUR6.3bn. Non-subsidised net debt-to-EBITDA would hover around 7x.

FS's cash and committed revolving credit facilities largely cover debt falling due in H213. Fitch considers a positive rating factor the fact that FS's treasury and cash pooling system is centralized at the FS SpA level, the group's holding and issuer of the bonds under the upcoming EMTN programme. Government transfers are paid into a deposit held with Bank of Italy, and FS has to submit a monthly report. The tool has forecast purposes and allows the state to overview FS's liquidity and provide support if necessary, instrumental to maintaining adequate liquidity.

FS has a funding base largely concentrated on lending provided by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (BBB+/Negative) and European Investment Bank (AAA/Negative), which together accounted for 50% of outstanding debt at end-2012. To diversify its funding base, FS plans to launch a EUR4.5bn EMTN programme in July 2013

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Weaker links or a dilution of government financial support, leading to a higher-than-expected growth of the group's unsupported debt or a material shrinkage of liquidity cushion would be negative for the ratings. The unbundling of the group via separation of the infrastructure network RFI without compensation for the loss of revenue stability in cash-flow generation would also be rating negative. A positive rating action on the sovereign could positively impact FS ratings.