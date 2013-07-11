(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane's (FS; 'BBB+'/Negative) EUR4.5bn Euro Medium-Term Note programme (EMTN) 'BBB+' Long-term foreign and local currency ratings.

Fitch assigned FS an issuer rating on 4 July (see 'Fitch Rates Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane at BBB+; Outlook Negative' at www.fitchratings.com).

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The EMTN programme does not contain financial covenants but includes standard clauses such bond obligations ranking pari passu with other unsecured debt liabilities, cross default of issuer and material subsidiaries with a EUR100m threshold.

It also includes the option for any bondholders to call for the early redemption in case of change of control on the issuer, and a downgrade if the security is rated. According to the EMTN document a change of control occurs if the national government loses the majority of voting rights in the issuer's shareholders' meeting. In that event, early redemption is conditioned upon:

- The security being downgraded to sub-investment grade and not upgraded over the following 90 days, or withdrawn and not replaced by an investment grade rating from a different agency.

- If the rating of the security is already sub-investment grade, it is downgraded by one or more notches and not upgraded back to the previous level within 90 days, or withdrawn and not replaced by a rating assigned by a different agency.

The documentation also contains a negative pledge clause on the issuer and material subsidiaries' assets with some exceptions including permitted security interests created to secure funding provided by a governmental agency or international lending or treaty organisations (such as European Investment Bank or Eurofima ).

Lastly the EMTN document considers an event of default, among others, the cessation of any group's business activity (the issuer or any of its material subsidiaries, such as the fully-owned service operator Trenitalia or the infrastructure manager Rete Ferroviaria Italiana) representing at least 25% of the group's assets or revenue, unless mandated by law or permitted by noteholders.

RATING SENSITVITIES

The rating would be sensitive to any movement in FS's ratings. For more information, see 'Fitch Rates Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane at BBB+; Outlook Negative' at www.fitchratings.com.