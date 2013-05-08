(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Fidelity Bank
Plc's (Fidelity)
senior unsecured five-year USD300m notes a Long-term foreign
currency rating of
'B' and a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. Fitch assigned expected
ratings to the issue
on 26 April. Final ratings have now been assigned following the
issue's
completion on 2 May 2013. The issue has a coupon of 6.875%.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The issue's Long-term rating of 'B' is directly driven by
Fidelity's Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B'/Stable. The issue's Recovery
Rating of 'RR4'
reflects average recovery prospects for bondholders in case of
default. The
recovery rating for the issue is in accordance with Fitch's soft
cap for
Nigeria.
Fidelity's IDRs, National Ratings, Support Rating, and Support
Rating Floor are
driven by potential support from the Nigerian authorities, if
needed, based on
the bank's systemic importance. The ratings also take into
consideration the
ability of the Nigerian authorities to provide such support,
which remains
limited, as indicated by the sovereign's 'BB-' Long-term IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes to Fidelity's Long-term foreign currency IDR would
impact the
issue's Long-term rating. The Stable Outlook on the bank's
Long-term IDR
reflects that on the sovereign's Long-term IDR. Improvement or
deterioration in
Nigeria's sovereign risk profile would generate upward or
downward pressure,
respectively, on Fidelity's ratings.
Fidelity is a medium-sized, listed Nigerian bank. It operates in
retail,
corporate, and wholesale banking. The notes are to be used to
finance USD
lending to companies looking to expand in sectors such as oil,
power, gas,
manufacturing and infrastructure.
Fidelity's ratings are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR 'B'; Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR 'B'
Support Rating '4'
Support Rating Floor 'B'
Viability Rating 'b-'
National Long-term rating 'BBB+(nga)'
National Short-term rating 'F2(nga)'
Senior unsecured debt: 'B'
Recovery Rating 'RR4'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Andrew Parkinson
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1420
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Mahin Dissanayake
Director
+44 20 3530 1618
Committee Chairperson
Philip Smith
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1091
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, 'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions',
dated August 15
2012, 'Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings', dated 15
June 2012, and
'National Ratings Criteria', dated 19 January 2011 are available
at
www.fitchratings.com.
