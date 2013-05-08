(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Fidelity Bank Plc's (Fidelity) senior unsecured five-year USD300m notes a Long-term foreign currency rating of 'B' and a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. Fitch assigned expected ratings to the issue on 26 April. Final ratings have now been assigned following the issue's completion on 2 May 2013. The issue has a coupon of 6.875%. KEY RATING DRIVERS The issue's Long-term rating of 'B' is directly driven by Fidelity's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B'/Stable. The issue's Recovery Rating of 'RR4' reflects average recovery prospects for bondholders in case of default. The recovery rating for the issue is in accordance with Fitch's soft cap for Nigeria. Fidelity's IDRs, National Ratings, Support Rating, and Support Rating Floor are driven by potential support from the Nigerian authorities, if needed, based on the bank's systemic importance. The ratings also take into consideration the ability of the Nigerian authorities to provide such support, which remains limited, as indicated by the sovereign's 'BB-' Long-term IDR. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any changes to Fidelity's Long-term foreign currency IDR would impact the issue's Long-term rating. The Stable Outlook on the bank's Long-term IDR reflects that on the sovereign's Long-term IDR. Improvement or deterioration in Nigeria's sovereign risk profile would generate upward or downward pressure, respectively, on Fidelity's ratings. Fidelity is a medium-sized, listed Nigerian bank. It operates in retail, corporate, and wholesale banking. The notes are to be used to finance USD lending to companies looking to expand in sectors such as oil, power, gas, manufacturing and infrastructure. Fidelity's ratings are as follows: Long-term foreign currency IDR 'B'; Stable Outlook Short-term foreign currency IDR 'B' Support Rating '4' Support Rating Floor 'B' Viability Rating 'b-' National Long-term rating 'BBB+(nga)' National Short-term rating 'F2(nga)' Senior unsecured debt: 'B' Recovery Rating 'RR4' Contact: Primary Analyst Andrew Parkinson Analyst +44 20 3530 1420 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Mahin Dissanayake Director +44 20 3530 1618 Committee Chairperson Philip Smith Senior Director +44 20 3530 1091 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012, 'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions', dated August 15 2012, 'Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings', dated 15 June 2012, and 'National Ratings Criteria', dated 19 January 2011 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions here Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings here National Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.