(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned First Bank of
Nigeria Ltd's
(FBN; B+/Stable) planned subordinated debt (Tier 2 notes) a
'B-(EXP)'expected
rating. The subordinated notes are issued by FBN Finance Company
B.V (FBNF) as a
special purpose vehicle. The structure of the notes is not yet
finalised, and
the final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final
documents conforming to
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are subordinated but have no coupon flexibility,
principle loss
absorption of equity conversion features. They qualify as Tier 2
regulatory
capital under current Central Bank of Nigeria guidelines. Fitch
has rated the
notes one notch below FBN's Viability Rating of 'b' to reflect
below average
loss severity for subordinated relative to senior debt. No
additional notches
for non-performance risk have been applied.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The notes' rating is sensitive to a change in FBN's VR. In
addition, the
notching of the rating against the bank's VR could potentially
also widen if
Fitch believed that the recoveries available to the subordinated
note holders in
the event of a default of the bank would be lower than currently
assumed.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mahin Dissanayake
Director
+44 20 3530 1618
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 G5N
Secondary Analyst
Bjorn Norrman
Director
+44 20 3530 1330
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institution Rating
Criteria' dated 15
August 2012 and 'Assessing and Rating Banks Subordinated and
Hybrid Securities'
dated 5 December 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
