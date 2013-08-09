(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned First Bank
of Nigeria Ltd's
(FBN; B+/Stable) USD300m 8.25% subordinated debt (Tier 2 notes)
due August 2020
a final rating of 'B-'. The notes will be callable in August
2018, at which
point the interest rate will reset to the sum of 6.875% plus the
prevailing USD
two-year mid-swap rate. The notes have been issued by FBN
Finance Company B.V
(FBNF) as a special purpose vehicle.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are subordinated but there is no contractual
non-viability loss
absorption such as coupon flexibility, principal loss absorption
or equity
conversion features. They qualify as Tier 2 regulatory capital
under current
Central Bank of Nigeria guidelines. Fitch has rated the notes
one notch below
FBN's Viability Rating of 'b' to reflect below average loss
severity for
subordinated relative to senior debt. No additional notches for
non-performance
risk have been applied.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The notes' rating is sensitive to a change in FBN's VR. In
addition, the
notching of the rating against the bank's VR could potentially
also widen if
Fitch believed that the recoveries available to the subordinated
noteholders in
the event of a default of the bank would be lower than currently
assumed.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mahin Dissanayake
Director
+44 20 3530 1618
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 G5N
Secondary Analyst
Bjorn Norrman
Director
+44 20 3530 1330
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated 15
August 2012, 'Assessing and Rating Banks Subordinated and
Hybrid Securities'
dated 5 December 2012 and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance'
dated 12 December
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
