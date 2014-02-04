(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB+'
credit rating
to First Industrial, L.P.'s $200 million unsecured term loan.
Fitch currently
rates First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) and First
Industrial, L.P.
(collectively, First Industrial) as follows:
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BB+';
--$75 million preferred stock 'BB-' (the company announced the
redemption of
these securities on Feb. 3, 2014).
First Industrial, L.P.
--IDR 'BB+';
--$625 million unsecured revolving credit facility 'BB+';
--$445.5 million senior unsecured notes 'BB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Positive.
On Jan. 29, 2014, First Industrial entered into an unsecured
term loan agreement
under which First Industrial, L.P. is the borrower and First
Industrial Realty
Trust, Inc. is the guarantor. The facility provides for a $200
million unsecured
term loan and allows First Industrial, L.P. to request
incremental term loans
aggregating $100 million. The facility was initially priced at
LIBOR plus 175
basis points. The company entered into interest rate swaps to
effectively
convert the LIBOR rate to a fixed interest rate of approximately
4.04% per annum
based on the current LIBOR spread. The unsecured term loan
matures on Jan. 29,
2021. The company will use the net proceeds from the unsecured
term loan for
general business purposes, including, without limitation,
working capital needs,
repayment of indebtedness and the acquisition and development of
property. The
financial covenants and all other major terms of the unsecured
term loan
agreement are identical to those of the company's $625 million
unsecured
revolving credit facility.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch upgraded First Industrial's IDR to 'BB+' on Dec. 17, 2013.
The upgrade
centered on Fitch's expectation that the company will improve
its cash flow in
excess of fixed-charges, primarily due to increasing occupancy
and recovering
rents across the company's granular industrial property
portfolio. The upgrade
further reflected First Industrial's improved financial
flexibility as measured
by increased revolving credit facility capacity and strong
unencumbered asset
coverage for the 'BB+' rating. The unsecured term loan improves
the company's
near- to medium-term liquidity position. The rating takes into
account First
Industrial's heavy debt maturities in 2016 and lease-up risk
associated with the
company's development pipeline.
The Positive Outlook reflects that the company's credit metrics
are approaching
levels consistent with an investment-grade rating, coupled with
management's
commitment to maintaining leverage that is in line with an
investment-grade
credit.
Improving Cash Flow
Fitch anticipates that First Industrial will continue to
increase portfolio
occupancy due to favorable supply-demand dynamics in many of its
markets.
Occupancy on in-service space was 91.2% as of Sept. 30, 2013
compared with 89.9%
as of Dec. 31, 2012 and 87.9% as of Dec. 31, 2011. However,
First Industrial has
been increasing occupancy to the detriment of rental rates; cash
rental rates
declined by 2.8% year-to-date ended Sept. 30, 2013 compared with
a 4.7% decline
in 2012 and 11.8% decline in 2011.
First Industrial's in-place rents are below market rates, which
should provide
it with opportunities to increase rents in 2014 and 2015, when
16.8% and 16.1%
of rents expire in 2014 and 2015, respectively. The company's
cash flow is
durable, absent tenant credit issues, as shown by a weighted
average lease term
of approximately six years as of Sept. 30, 2013. In addition,
tenant retention
on a square footage basis has been solid in the 70%-to-80% range
each quarter
since 1Q2012.
Diversified Portfolio
The portfolio is not overly dependent on any given region or
tenant, with top
markets as of Sept. 30, 2013 being Southern California (9.7% of
3Q2013 rental
income), Minneapolis/St. Paul (7.5%), Central Pennsylvania
(6.8%), Chicago
(6.6%), and Dallas/Ft. Worth (6.3%). First Industrial's top
tenants as of Sept.
30, 2013 were ADESA (2.8% of 3Q2013 rent), Quidsi (1.9%),
Ozburn-Hessey
Logistics (1.8%), General Services Administration (1.6%) and
Harbor Freight
Tools (1.2%). Despite this diversification by geography and
tenant, First
Industrial's portfolio has an older vintage and generally of
weaker quality, as
measured by average rent per square foot of $4.26. This compares
with $4.81 for
EGP, $4.96 for LRY's distribution portfolio, and $5.59 for PLD.
Improved Financial Flexibility
In July 2013, First Industrial amended and restated its
unsecured revolving
credit facility, increasing the capacity to $625 million from
$450 million,
extending the maturity to September 2017 (before a one-year
extension option)
from December 2014 and reducing the borrowing spread based on
the company's
current leverage ratio to LIBOR plus 150 basis points from LIBOR
plus 170 basis
points. In addition, a low AFFO payout ratio reflects the
company's good
financial flexibility. First Industrial's AFFO payout ratio was
47.7% in 3Q2013
compared with 46.8% in 2Q2013 and 51% in 1Q2013 (the first
quarter post-crisis
in which it paid a common stock dividend), indicative of strong
internally
generated capital.
The company placed mortgage debt on the portfolio in recent
years on many of the
company's stronger assets; unencumbered assets represented 63.1%
of total assets
as of Sept. 30, 2013 compared with the high 90% range
pre-crisis. However,
unencumbered assets (3Q2013 unencumbered NOI divided by a
stressed
capitalization rate reflective of some adverse selection of
9.5%) covered net
unsecured debt by 2.2x as of Sept. 30, 2013 pro forma for the
unsecured term
loan and redemption of preferred stock, which is strong for the
'BB+' rating.
Improved Liquidity and Heavy 2016 Debt Maturities
As of Sept. 30, 2013 liquidity coverage (calculated as liquidity
sources divided
by uses) is 2.0x for the period Oct. 1, 2013 to Dec. 31, 2015
and improves to
2.4x pro forma for the unsecured term loan and preferred stock
redemption.
Sources of liquidity include unrestricted cash, availability
under the company's
unsecured credit facility, and projected retained cash flows
from operating
activities after dividends and distributions. Uses of liquidity
include debt
maturities and projected recurring capital expenditures and
development costs.
After somewhat limited debt maturities in 2014 and 2015, when
9.6% and 2.7% of
debt matures pro forma for the unsecured term loan,
respectively, the company is
facing heavy maturities in 2016, when 20.1% of pro forma debt
matures.
Development Lease-Up Risk
The company is currently developing four properties in York, PA;
Moreno Valley
(Inland Empire), CA; Los Angeles County, CA; and Los Angeles,
CA. Cost to
complete is contained at 1% of gross asset value as of Sept. 30,
2013. However,
the pipeline entails lease-up risk as all four projects are
speculative projects
that are currently unleased.
Coverage and Leverage Warrant Positive Outlook
The company's fixed-charge coverage ratio was strong for the
'BB+' rating at
1.9x in 3Q2013 pro forma for the unsecured term loan and
preferred stock
redemption (1.9x during 3Q2013 and 1.6x for the trailing 12
months ended Sept.
30, 2013) compared with 1.5x in 2012 and 1.2x in 2011. This
trend was driven by
improving fundamentals and therefore recurring operating EBITDA
as well as lower
fixed charges including preferred stock dividends. The company
redeemed
preferred stock during the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2013 and
announced the
redemption of series F and series G preferred stock on Feb. 3,
2014. Fitch
defines fixed-charge coverage as recurring operating EBITDA less
recurring
capital expenditures less straight-line rent adjustments divided
by total cash
interest incurred and preferred stock dividends.
The company's Sept. 30, 2013 net debt to 3Q2013 recurring
operating EBITDA was
6.7x pro forma for the unsecured term loan and preferred stock
redemption (6.5x
based on recurring operating EBITDA for the trailing 12 months
ended Sept. 30,
2013) compared with 6.5x in 2012 and 7.2x in 2011. Pro forma
leverage is strong
for the 'BB+' rating.
Fitch anticipates that low-single digit same-store NOI growth
will result in
fixed-charge coverage in the low-to-mid 2.0x range and leverage
in the mid 6.0x
range, which is consistent with an investment grade rating. In a
stress case not
anticipated by Fitch in which the company repeats same-store NOI
declines
experienced in 2009-2010, coverage would remain in the low 2.0x
range but
leverage could exceed 7.0x, which would be weak for an
investment-grade rating.
Preferred Stock Notching and Withdrawal
The two-notch differential between First Industrial's IDR and
preferred stock
rating is consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate
entities with an IDR of
'BB+'. Based on Fitch research titled 'Treatment and Notching of
Hybrids in
Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis', available on
Fitch's web site
at 'www.fitchratings.com', these preferred securities are deeply
subordinated
and have loss absorption elements that would likely result in
poor recoveries in
the event of a corporate default. Fitch expects to withdraw the
'BB-' ratings on
the securities following the redemption of these shares.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Taking into account First Industrial's lower asset quality and
the smaller size
of its portfolio relative to other industrial REITs, the
following factors may
result in an upgrade to 'BBB-':
--Sustained strength in leasing fundamentals;
--Fixed charge coverage sustaining above 2.0x (3Q'13 pro forma
fixed-charge
coverage is 1.9x);
--Leverage sustaining below 7.0x (3Q'13 pro forma leverage was
6.7x).
The following factors may result in negative momentum on the
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Further encumbering the portfolio to repay unsecured
indebtedness;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining below
1.5x;
--Fitch's expectation of net debt to recurring EBITDA sustaining
above 8.0x;
--A sustained liquidity coverage ratio of below 1.0x.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
