(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Jan 30 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Canada-based First Quantum Minerals' (FQM) proposed issue of exchange notes due in 2020 and 2021 an expected a€˜BB(EXP)a€™ rating. The agency is also maintaining the Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on FQMa€™s Issuer Default Rating and senior unsecured ratings of 'BB'.

The rating action follows the launch of an exchange offer and consent solicitation for the 8.75% USD1.5bn senior notes due 2020 and 7.5% USD500m senior notes due 2021 issued by FQM (Akubra) Inc (Akubra, formely Inmet). The notes are exchangeable for two new bonds with coupons of 6.75% (2020 maturity) and 7% (2021). Concurrently, FQM has launched a consent solicitation on its USD350m 7.25% senior notes due 2019 to align their terms and conditions with those of the new notes.

The proposed exchange bonds are rated at the same as level as the IDR to reflect that the notes will be a senior unsecured obligation of FQM and will rank equally in right of payment with all existing and future senior unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. This assumes that the proposed amendments to FQMa€™s 2019 bonds are also approved as part of the current consent solicitation. The RWN reflects execution risk of the Akubra exchange offer and consent solicitation. Although we regard a failure to close the transaction under the proposed terms as unlikely, such event would imply that the notice of default and potential associated liquidity risk could resurface.

The assignment of the final rating is contingent on the receipt of documents conforming to information already received and the resolution of the RWN.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Structural Subordination Risk to Disappear

If successful, the exchange offer and consent solicitation will simplify FQMa€™s capital structure with around 90% of debt at the holding company's level and equal ranking among all bonds. Bondholders will benefit from guarantees from all operating subsidiaries with the exception of Kansanshi Mining and Minera Panama. Potential structural subordination is mitigated by the expected replacement of the existing USD1bn secured Kansanshi debt facility with a new USD350m unsecured facility. The existing USD250m Kevitsa secured loan will also be terminated.

Resolution of Notice of Default in Sight

All of the parties to the notice of default served to Akubra in late 2013 are among the bondholders who have committed to tender their bonds. In tendering their notes, bondholders are agreeing, among other changes, to revoke past notices of default at Akubra and FQM. If at least 50% of the holders of the aggregate outstanding Inmet bonds tender their notes, the changes to the documentation and waivers will be binding for all, including non-consenting bondholders.

Sound Liquidity

FQM has signed a mandate letter for a new USD2.5bn five-year facility split between a USD1bn term loan and a USD1.5bn revolving credit facility (RCF). This facility will replace the existing USD2.5bn RCF provided to Akubra which matures in June 2014. Successful completion of the transactions and signing of the RCF will in Fitcha€™s opinion provide sufficient funding to FQM to finance its revised capex schedule. Under Fitcha€™s base rating case, liquidity is supported by the new USD2.5bn facility and cash balances of about USD500m. The base case also assumes that Korea Panama Mining Corporation and Franco-Nevada will continue to contribute their proportionate shares to the funding of the Cobre Panama (CP) project.

Capex Spend and Timing

Our base case assumes capex to have peaked in 2013 at USD2.7bn, and we estimate that annual capex will remain in excess of USD2bn until 2016. FQM now plans to produce around 20% more copper from CP than originally planned by Inmet at a total cost of USD6.4bn, including USD913m incurred prior to the acquisition. This compares with Inmeta€™s original estimates of USD6.2bn but the increased capacity translates into reduced capital intensity. Commissioning and first concentrate production are expected in 4Q17 (2016 under Inmeta€™s plans).

Fitch forecasts leverage will peak in 2014, with funds from operations (FFO) gross adjusted leverage of 2.7x. With six major projects targeted for completion from mid-2014 to 2017, FQM's development pipeline is large and challenging for its size and extends to regions in which the company has not previously operated. The associated execution risks are partly mitigated by the progress to date on the group's projects in Zambia (Kansanshi and Sentinel).

Large Zambian Exposure

FQM's large operational exposure to the higher-risk Zambian operating environment represents a key rating constraint. On 28 October 2013, Fitch downgraded Zambia's Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs to 'B' from 'B+' with a Stable Outlook and its Country Ceiling to 'B+' from 'BB-'. The sovereign's expected budget deficit could translate into pressure on the mining sector, although no measures in this regard are obvious to date. The increased rating differential between FQM and Zambia is partly mitigated by the increased geographic diversification provided by the Inmet acquisition.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Resolution of the RWN will likely take place upon successful completion of the exchange offer and consent solicitations. The offer expires on 24 February 2014.

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- Sustained (two consecutive years) FFO gross leverage in excess of 2.5x, (end-2013: forecast 2.2x) indicating a move away from the company's conservative historical financial approach

- Significant problems or delays at key development projects resulting in a material weakening of credit metrics

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

- Increased geographical diversification and scale from new projects