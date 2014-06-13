(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns an 'A-' rating
to First Republic
Bank's $400 million senior note offering. The senior notes
mature on June 17,
2019 and have a coupon set at 2.375%. The notes will be used for
general
corporate purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERs - SENIOR NOTES
The senior notes represent senior unsecured obligations of First
Republic Bank,
and therefore, the ratings of the senior notes are equalized
with the bank's
Issuer Default Rating of 'A-'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SENIOR NOTES
Given that the senior notes are aligned with First Republic
Bank's long-term
IDR, any changes to the bank's long-term IDR will impact the
rating of the
senior notes.
First Republic Bank's Rating Outlook is Stable, although the
bank's long-term
IDR could be pressured if liquidity risk increases
significantly, asset quality
deteriorates, or if key markets such as San Francisco experience
significant
economic weakness. Conversely, Fitch views positive ratings
momentum as unlikely
given the company's geographic concentrations.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jaymin Berg, CPA
Analyst
+1-212-908-0368
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Ryan Doyle
Director
+1-212-908-9162
Committee Chairperson
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0827
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.'
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014).
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
