(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned FirstRand Bank Limited's
(FRB) proposed ZAR-denominated Basel III-compliant Tier 2 subordinated notes an
expected Long-term rating of 'BBB-(EXP)' and an expected National Long-term
rating of 'AA-(zaf)(EXP)'. The notes will be issued under the bank's ZAR80bn
domestic medium-term note (DMTN) programme.
The final ratings are subject to the receipt of final documentation conforming
to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Basel III-compliant Tier 2 securities are rated one notch below FRB's 'bbb'
Viability Rating (VR) to reflect their higher loss-severity risk relative to
senior unsecured debt due to their subordinated status.
The notes qualify as regulatory Tier 2 regulatory capital under Basel III, which
was introduced in South Africa on 1 January 2013. The notes contain contractual
loss absorption features which will be triggered at the point of non-viability
of the bank. These features will be replaced by a statutory loss absorption
regime when it is implemented in South Africa. According to the terms, the notes
can be written off upon the occurrence of a trigger event at the option of the
South African regulator. The notes rank subordinated to senior unsecured
instruments.
No additional notching has been ascribed for non-performance risk, which Fitch
regards as minimal relative to the VR assigned. The notes will not qualify for
equity credit under Fitch's criteria.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A change in FRB's VR will have an impact on the securities' rating.
FRB's other ratings are as follows:
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Issuer Default Rating 'F3'
National Long-Term Rating: 'AA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating: 'F1+(zaf)'
Viability Rating 'bbb'
Support Rating '3'
Support Rating Floor 'BB+'