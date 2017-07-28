Fitch Rates Fondation de L'Ecole Hoteliere de Lausanne 'A+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON/PARIS, July 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Fondation de L'Ecole Hoteliere de Lausanne (EHL) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'A+' and Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs of 'F1'.The Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has also assigned EHL's planned CHF50 million senior secured bond issue an expected rating of 'A+ (EXP)'. The ratings on EHL are underpinned by its strong national and international reputation and recognition in hospitality management education. This leads to strong student demand and, consequently, robust operating revenue growth. The ratings also reflect stable and strong financial support from the Swiss Confederation through sponsor HES-SO (University of Applied Sciences and Arts Western Switzerland), which provides subsidies to EHL, and its ability and flexibility in own revenue generation. The ratings further factor in our expectation of sound financial performance in the medium term, which would help absorb an expected significant increase in debt funding due to the forthcoming capex. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect the following rating drivers: Fitch rates EHL according to its Public Sector Revenue Supported Debt Criteria and applies a bottom-up approach. We view EHL as a non-credit linked public sector entity to Swiss Confederation through HES-SO. While extraordinary support from the sponsor is possible, we do not view it as highly probable and hence, we do not apply any uplift to EHL's standalone credit profile. Strong Market Position As a leading university in hospitality management education, EHL benefits from national and international recognition, which is assured through its accreditation by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC) in the US and the Swiss Agency of accreditation and quality assurance (AAQ), which qualify its higher education standards. EHL's reputation benefits from diverse high rankings on an international level, such as being second in the QS World University Rankings List in 2017, and from its strong alumni network with more than 25,000 members around the world, consisting of prominent industry leaders and underpinning its reputation. These factors contribute to strong student demand with a student body of 2,745 consisting of 114 different nationalities, while the share of Swiss students is expected to contribute on average 40% of the total student portfolio. In 2016 more than 500 applicants were rejected. Fitch expects the number of students to rise to 3,359 in 2025 from 2,945 in 2018. The increase will be driven mainly by students abroad. Tuition rate adjustments increased tuition fees by 16% yoy in 2012, and a further 5% annually in 2013-2014, but demand from students remained unaffected and increased at a CAGR of 7% during those periods. Solid Operating Revenue EHL has been generating double-digit margins since 2014, which helped to maintain a solid financial buffer with available funds amounting to CHF15 million in 2016. This helped to keep a healthy leverage ratio at 2.4x at end-2016. In our rating case scenario (management case with 3.8x maximum leverage), Fitch expects satisfactory operating performance to continue, which would help maintain a healthy net debt/funds available, on average, at 7.2x in 2017-2021. This takes into account the new campus construction starting in 2017 and an expected bond issue amounting to CHF50 million, all of which will raise net debt to CHF202 million at end-2021 from CHF57 million in 2017. The bulk of EHL's revenue stems from the university's own business activities, with education fees (net tuition fees) constituting on average 40% of total revenue. Driven by strong demand and increasing accommodation fees resulting from the newly constructed campus, Fitch expects total revenue to grow about 7.4% CAGR. Subsidies from HES-SO amount to a fixed CHF21.5 million annually, which constituted about 24% of EHL's operating revenue in 2012-2016. However, as EHL enjoys financial autonomy and is diversifying its business resources Fitch expects subsidies as a share operating revenue to fall to 15% in 2017-2021. Nevertheless, oversight from its sponsor remains strong, as evident in the latest subsidy agreement for 2017-2020. The nature of the higher education sector reflects a rigid expenditure structure with staff costs constituting, on average, about 65% of the total expenses. However, EHL demonstrated strict cost discipline by delivering strong double-digit margins. We expect cost control to continue, although costs should slightly outpace revenues by 0.2% during 2017-2021, due to ongoing campus capex. A new campus with a capacity of 3,000 students, which will be completed by 2021, will underpin EHL's position in the market as a leading university and contribute to revenue growth. Debt will cover about 65% of the campus project by increasing to CHF152 million at end-2021 from CHF57 million at end-2016. The remainder will be funded by equity. However, Fitch expects long debt maturity (14 years) and expected strong operating surpluses will help ensure debt sustainability for 2017-2021. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings could be upgraded if net debt/funds available for debt service remains below four years on a sustained basis. Dilution of public support and inability to keep debt below 130% of operating revenue on a sustained basis would lead to a negative rating action. Contact: Primary Analyst Nilay Akyildiz Director +49 69 768076 134 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50 D - 60311 Frankfurt am Main Secondary Analysts Ines Callahan Director +34 93 467 8745 Christophe Parisot Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 34 Committee Chairperson Guido Bach Senior Director +49 69 768076 111 