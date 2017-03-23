(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Fresenius
Finance Ireland
PLC's (FFI) EUR2.6 billion guaranteed senior notes an instrument
rating of
'BBB-'. It has also affirmed Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMC) &
Co. KGaA and
Fresenius SE & Co.KGaA's (FSE, together Fresenius) Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating
actions is at the
end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Market-leading Healthcare Operations: Fresenius's ratings remain
underpinned by
a defensive and diversified business model, created by a
selective portfolio of
market-leading healthcare operations. The portfolio's increasing
scale and
diversification is translating into strong profitability and
cash generation as
demonstrated by FY16 financial results and the increased sales
and profit
outlook for 2017. In addition, Fitch views the underlying
operations as mature
and defensive with low cyclicality and volatility of earnings.
In this context,
we view the Quironsalud acquisition as further evidence of
Fresenius acting as
an active consolidator in the sector.
As Fresenius primarily funds expansion with debt, its financial
profile -
particularly leverage ratios - remain stretched for its rating.
However, Fitch
views positively the strict application of financial policies
and satisfactory
operating cash generation, which gives the company the ability
to delever in
case of need, which underpins the Stable Outlook.
Quironsalud Acquisition Neutral for Rating: The Quironsalud
transaction will use
headroom available under the rating despite being predominantly
debt-funded,
Fitch estimates consolidated funds from operations (FFO)
adjusted net leverage
upon completion to peak at around 4.0x in 2017, comfortably
within our negative
rating sensitivity of 4.5x. The manageable leverage
post-acquisition will be
helped by EUR400m of new Fresenius shares that have been issued
to finance part
of the transaction, as well as the defensive and resilient
operational qualities
of the acquired business.
Fitch expects Quironsalud to be cash-generative and
earnings-accretive for
Fresenius, supporting a smooth deleveraging path over the rating
horizon. Fitch
forecasts net debt-to-EBITDA will return inside Fresenius's
long-term leverage
guidance of 2.5x-3.0x within 18 months of completion. Fitch also
projects FFO
fixed charge cover will remain comfortably above 3.0x, fully
consistent with a
'BBB-' rating.
Debt Recoveries and Instrument Ratings: Fitch no longer
differentiates the
instrument ratings and aligns senior secured and senior
unsecured ratings at
'BBB-'. This is because we expect priority ranking financial
debt will not
exceed 1.5x of EBITDA and hence not be sufficiently material to
warrant a
differentiation of the senior secured and senior unsecured
instrument ratings.
Consequently we have assigned an instrument rating of 'BBB-' to
the new senior
notes issued by FFI to finance the Quironsalud acquisition. The
senior unsecured
rating of 'BBB-' reflects our expectation that future
refinancing will favour
unsecured creditors, lowering the proportion of secured or
priority financing,
further reducing structural and contractual subordination within
Fresenius's
capital structure.
Mature Operations, Defensive Revenues: Fitch believes the
underlying revenue
streams of the four business segments are defensible and
correlated with the
general positive healthcare industry trends. These are
characterised by an
ageing population, increase in chronic diseases and improving
access to
healthcare. However, this is counterbalanced by the growing
pressure on
healthcare budgets in times of austerity. We identify this as a
key risk for
Fresenius as its operations are predominantly exposed to
developed markets (US
and Europe) where issues around healthcare costs and
productivity are most
pressing.
Acquisitions To Continue, Financial Policies Unchanged: In line
with the
company's financial policies (targeting net debt/EBITDA of
2.5x-3.0x), we note
that Fresenius continues to increase its flexibility to further
explore growth
through acquisitions. We believe these will increasingly be
bolt-on and
synergistic in nature rather than strategic. We consider future
acquisitions
could temporarily stretch financial leverage for the rating.
However, this
should be mitigated by the defensive and resilient qualities of
the underlying
businesses creating significant deleveraging ability for the
group, which also
supports the Stable Outlook.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
The 'BBB-' IDR balances Fresenius's strong business risk
profile, with a
financial structure that based on Fitch's leverage metrics,
would be consistent
with a lower rating.
Fresenius stands out by its much larger size and stronger
business
diversification against other Fitch-rated 'BBB-'/'BBB' companies
in the
healthcare space with an equally solid, if not stronger,
geographical
diversification than peers. We acknowledge the absolute level of
profitability
is not a differentiating factor, but the resilience of earnings
and cash flow
through the cycle is at least equal to peers. These elements
compensate for
Fresenius's more aggressive financial metrics and financial
policy than close
peers.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Quironsalud acquisition to be fully consolidated from 1
February 2017.
Enhancing earnings and generating cash flows
- Underlying growth in patient volumes as well as the built out
of Care
Coordination at FMC offsets on-going reimbursement rate pressure
- Ongoing efficiency measures mitigate margin erosion due to
rising cost of care
- Bolt-on acquisitions of up to USD400m per year at FMC; no
larger strategic
acquisitions assumed, which Fitch considers event risk
- Low to mid-single digit revenue growth at Kabi and Helios;
high single digit
at Vamed
- Group EBITDA margin of around 18%-19%
- Capex of 5%-6% of sales per year
- Cash at FMC not readily available for debt service at FSE
(other than via
dividends)
- Consolidated approach under Fitch's Parent-Subsidiary Rating
Linkage criteria
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
Fitch views an upgrade unlikely in the near term, given
Fresenius's publicly
stated financial policies. An upgrade could be considered if the
rating profile
evolves towards:
- FFO adjusted net leverage below 3.5x
- FFO fixed charge cover above 4.0x
- Both ratios on a sustainable basis, while maintaining
continued profitable and
cash-generative operations.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- Regulatory action leading towards increasing revenue
volatility and negative
effects on profitability and cash flow generation with EBITDAR
margin under 19%
(FY16: 22%) and FCF margin reducing to below 2.0% (FY16: 3.8%)
- FFO adjusted net leverage expected to move sustainably above
4.5x (and FFO
fixed charge cover to remain at or below 3.0x (FY15: 3.4x)
either due to
acquisitions and/or changes to financial policies or sustained
deteriorating in
operating environment.
LIQUIDITY
Adequate Liquidity. The group has unutilised committed credit
facilities
available of EUR3.9 billion (of which around EUR1.7billion is
available at the
FMC level), in addition to estimated EUR900 million of cash,
which Fitch
considers as readily available for debt repayment at the FSE
level as of
December 2016. We expect positive FCF generation in excess of
EUR1 billion per
year to continue for the next four years.
Capital Structure Considerations. Fitch views the linkage
between FMC and FSE as
strong given the consolidation of FMC, management control,
shared finance
function (albeit no cash pooling, no shared financial
obligations or mutual
guarantees) and some cross default provisions from FMC to FSE.
We therefore
apply the IDR to the consolidated group, reflecting both
entities' similar
financial profiles and guidelines.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
FSE
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Senior secured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Short-Term IDR/Commercial Paper rating: affirmed at 'F3'
Fresenius Finance Ireland PLC:
Guaranteed senior notes: assigned 'BBB-'
Fresenius Finance II B.V.:
Senior secured debt: assigned 'BBB-'
Fresenius US Finance I Inc.:
Senior secured debt: assigned 'BBB-'
Fresenius US Finance II Inc.:
Guaranteed senior notes: affirmed at 'BBB-'
FMC:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Senior secured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Quentin Dumouilla
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1790
Supervisory Analyst
Frank Orthbandt
Director
+44 20 3530 1037
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments -
-Lease capitalisation: we apply a blended capitalisation
multiple of 6.4x
instead of 8x to reflect the exclusion of annual operating lease
charges
relating to an estimate of short-life assets. The full lease
amount is however
included in our FFO fixed charge cover computation.
-Readily available cash: Fitch considers cash held at FMC
(approximately
EUR500m) as restricted for debt service at FSE as this would
need to be
up-streamed through dividends. As cash management for healthcare
operators does
not have pronounced seasonal cycles, Fitch does not make further
adjustments to
the group's readily available cash.
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
21 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1020978
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
