Sept 12 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company's (Fukoku Life) recently announced USD500m cumulative perpetual subordinated notes a 'BBB' rating.

Fitch has simultaneously affirmed the insurer's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'A' and its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the company's EUR300m fixed- to floating-rate subordinated callable notes due on 28 September 2025 at 'BBB'.

Key Rating Drivers

The perpetual subordinated notes are rated two notches below Fukoku Life's Long-Term IDR to reflect their loss absorption feature, including the issuer's option to defer interest payment. The notes are recognised by the regulator as capital under Japan's statutory solvency margin. This has led Fitch to accord the notes 100% equity credit for the agency's internal capitalisation metric. Also, since the notes are cumulative and perpetual, they are treated as 50% equity and 50% debt in Fitch's assessment of Fukoku Life's financial leverage. Fitch expects the notes to have raised Fukoku's financial leverage to 17% from 14% on a pro-forma basis as of end-March 2013, which is still an appropriate level for its IFS 'A' rating.

The ratings reflect Fukoku Life's solid capitalisation and stable life insurance underwriting. Fukoku Life's statutory solvency margin ratio improved to 970.8% at end-March 2013 from 741.1% at end-March 2012, partly owing to its effective use of hybrid capital and favourable financial markets.

Annualised premiums in force at Fukoku Life's health insurance sector continued to increase, rising by 1.7% between end-March 2012 and end-March 2013, and profitability in this segment outperformed that of most of its other life insurance businesses. The health insurance sector's contribution to profit has been increasing and the agency estimates about half of Fukoku Life's total insurance underwriting profits are generated from the sector.

To better manage risk and cope with the new solvency regime in Japan based on economic value, the company is strengthening its enterprise risk management and is steadily narrowing the duration gap between its assets and liabilities and therefore reducing interest rate risk, which remains one of the primary risks for the company.

Rating Sensitivities

Positive rating action may be considered if the solvency margin ratio is maintained at well above 700%, or if Fitch's own assessment of capital adequacy improves further on a sustained basis. Further growth in the company's profitable health insurance sector or further improvement in the surrender and lapse rates of death protection products would also be viewed positively by Fitch.

Negative rating action may result from material erosion of capitalisation and deterioration in profitability, particularly if Fitch's assessment of capital adequacy drops sharply, if the solvency margin ratio falls below 600% for a prolonged period or if financial leverage increases to a level consistently above 35%.

Fukoku Life was established in 1923. The company is one of Japan's nine traditional life insurers, with a market share of 3% by value of policies in force at end-March 2013.