(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Hong Kong-based insurance group FWD Limited a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-' and its subsidiary FWD General Insurance Company Limited (FWD GI) an Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating of 'A'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has assigned FWD Limited's proposed senior unsecured notes due 2024 an expected 'BBB+(EXP)' rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS FWD Limited's IDR reflects the credit strength of its insurance operation in Hong Kong and Macau, the group's prudent capital management approach, and manageable financial leverage. The rating acknowledges the status of its life insurance subsidiary, FWD Life Insurance (Bermuda) Limited (FWD Life HK; IFS Rating 'A'), as a core operating entity and FWD GI as a very important subsidiary. Key rating constraints include FWD Limited's low interest coverage and FWD Life HK's moderate presence in the life insurance market in Hong Kong. Fitch views the consolidated capital strength of FWD Limited as solid because most insurance subsidiaries have adequate solvency buffers to support their ongoing growth. It is the group's policy not to make any dividend payment if the solvency ratios of the life and non-life operations in Hong Kong drop below 250% and 500%, respectively. The local solvency ratio at end-1H14 for FWD Life HK was 241% and for FWD GI was 560%, well in excess of the regulatory 100% minimum. FWD Limited intends to issue senior unsecured notes in September 2014. The notes are rated one notch below FWD Limited's IDR to reflect below-average recovery prospects of senior debt held at a holding company. The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. FWD Limited plans to use net proceeds from the note issue to repay approximately USD209m of bank borrowings and inject capital into FWD Life HK to fund its future business growth. The rest of the proceeds will be retained at the holding entity to support the interest payment on the notes. FWD Limited's financial leverage on a consolidated basis was about 18% at end-1H14. While its interest coverage (which includes realised and unrealised investment gains and losses) stood at about 4.9x for 1H14, this will drop after the issuance of the senior notes. Nonetheless, given the operating profitability of FWD Limited's insurance subsidiaries, Fitch believes that the group has sufficient capacity to service the interest cost of the senior notes. FWD GI's IFS Rating reflects its consistently favorable underwriting profitability, sound liquidity, and strong solvency position. The company's standalone credit strength is greatly moderated by its limited market profile in Hong Kong's highly fragmented and competitive non-life market. An uplift of two notches from the standalone assessment of FWD GI has been applied as Fitch views FWD GI as a very important subsidiary within the group. FWD GI's loss ratio is generally more favorable than the market average. The company has kept its combined ratio within 85% to 90% over the past five years, reflecting the good quality of its insurance book of business. Additionally, the company has strong liquidity to support claim payments as liquid assets accounted for about 210% of its net technical reserve. Both FWD Life HK and FWD GI are fully owned by FWD Limited. Revenues from the life and non-life operations in Hong Kong accounted for about 93% and 3% of FWD Limited's operating revenues in 1H14, respectively. That said, FWD GI contributed about 18% of the group's profits before taxation in 1H14. The FWD insurance businesses in Hong Kong, which were previously owned by ING Groep, have an operating history of about three decades. The businesses were renamed following businessman Richard Li's acquisition of ING Groep's insurance operations in Hong Kong, Macau and Thailand in February 2013. In October 2013, Swiss Re Group became a strategic partner to FWD Limited by acquiring a 12.3% stake. RATING SENSITIVITIES Downgrade triggers for FWD Limited include weakening in the consolidated capital strength, with FWD Life HK's solvency ratio in Hong Kong consistently lower than 225% and an increase in its financial leverage to above 30% for a prolonged period. A significant deterioration in the lapse rates and mortality profits of its life business could also lead to a downgrade for FWD Limited. Downgrade triggers for FWD GI include a decline in its local solvency ratio to below 225%, a material reduction in underwriting margin with a combined ratio above 105% on a sustained basis and a change in the Fitch's view on the company's strategic status within FWD Limited. The company's rating could be negatively affected if the IDR of FWD Limited is downgraded. Upgrades for FWD Limited's IDR and FWD GI's IFS Rating are unlikely in the near term. However, over the medium term, FWD Limited's IDR could be upgraded if FWD Life HK manages to expand its distribution coverage or further strengthen its financial fundamentals in terms of new business margin and growth of value of in-force business. The rating actions are as follows: FWD Limited Assigned Long-Term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Assigned debt rating on senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+(EXP)' FWD GI Assigned IFS rating at 'A'; Outlook Stable Contacts: Primary Analyst Terrence Wong Director +852 2263 9920 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Joyce Huang Director +852 2263 9595 Committee Chairperson Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Insurance Rating Methodology", dated 4 September 2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 