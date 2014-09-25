(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned FWD
Limited's
(A-/Stable) USD325m 5.00% senior unsecured notes due 2024 a
final rating of
'BBB+'.
The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of
documents conforming
to information already received and the final rating is in line
with the
expected rating assigned on 10 September 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are issued by FWD Limited and are senior unsecured
obligations of the
issuer. The notes are notched a level below FWD Limited's rating
to reflect
below-average recovery prospects of senior debt held at a
holding company.
FWD Limited plans to use the net proceeds to repay about USD209m
of bank
borrowings and to inject capital into its life insurance
subsidiary in Hong
Kong, FWD Life Insurance Company (Bermuda) Ltd, to support its
future business
growth. The remaining proceeds will be kept at the holding
entity to support the
interest payment on the notes. Fitch estimated that FWD
Limited's financial
leverage on a consolidated basis will increase to approximately
26% after this
debt issue.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating on the notes will be affected by any changes in the
rating on FWD
Limited.
For details on the key rating drivers and sensitivities for the
rating on FWD
Limited, see "Fitch Rates FWD Limited at IDR 'A-'; Outlook
Stable" dated 10
September 2014 on www.fitchratings.com.
