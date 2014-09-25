(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned FWD Limited's (A-/Stable) USD325m 5.00% senior unsecured notes due 2024 a final rating of 'BBB+'. The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received and the final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 10 September 2014. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes are issued by FWD Limited and are senior unsecured obligations of the issuer. The notes are notched a level below FWD Limited's rating to reflect below-average recovery prospects of senior debt held at a holding company. FWD Limited plans to use the net proceeds to repay about USD209m of bank borrowings and to inject capital into its life insurance subsidiary in Hong Kong, FWD Life Insurance Company (Bermuda) Ltd, to support its future business growth. The remaining proceeds will be kept at the holding entity to support the interest payment on the notes. Fitch estimated that FWD Limited's financial leverage on a consolidated basis will increase to approximately 26% after this debt issue. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating on the notes will be affected by any changes in the rating on FWD Limited. For details on the key rating drivers and sensitivities for the rating on FWD Limited, see "Fitch Rates FWD Limited at IDR 'A-'; Outlook Stable" dated 10 September 2014 on www.fitchratings.com. Contacts: Primary Analyst Terrence Wong Director +852 2263 9920 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Joyce Huang Director +852 2263 9595 Committee Chairperson Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4 September 2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.