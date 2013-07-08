(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, July 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia-based Gazprombank's outstanding debt issues the following ratings: - Senior unsecured RUB issues: 'BBB-' Long-term rating and 'AA+(rus)' National rating - 'Old style' (without conversion triggers) subordinated debt issues: 'BB+' Long-term rating The bank's other ratings, including its 'BBB-' Long-term IDR and international senior debt rating, are unaffected by the rating actions. KEY RATING DRIVERS - LOCAL CURRENCY AND NATIONAL SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT RATINGS The ratings of the bank's senior debt are aligned with its Long-term IDRs and National Long-term rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS - 'OLD STYLE' SUBORDINATED DEBT RATINGS The ratings of the 'old style' subordinated debt are notched down from the bank's Long-term IDRs by one notch to reflect likely higher loss severity (relative to senior debt) in case of default. No additional notches are added for incremental non-performance relative to the bank's Long-term IDRs. This reflects Fitch's approach to rating 'old-style' subordinated debt issues of Russian banks (see 'Correct: Fitch Affirms Russian State-Owned Banks' Old Sub Debt, Indicates Approach For Rtg New Issues', dated 19 April 2013 on www.fitchratings.com). RATING SENSITIVITIES -DEBT RATINGS The ratings of both senior and 'old style' subordinated debt ratings are likely to be upgraded/downgraded if there was a similar rating action on the bank's Long-term IDRs and National Rating. Contacts: Primary Analyst Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 2408 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Roman Kornev Associate Director +7 495 956 7016 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' dated 15 August 2012, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance' dated 12 December 2012 and 'National Ratings Criteria' 19 January 2011 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Evaluating Corporate Governance here National Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.