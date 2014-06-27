(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, June 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Gazprombank's (GPB)
forthcoming Series 17 senior unsecured loan participation notes
(LPN) an
expected Long-term foreign currency rating of 'BBB-(EXP)'.
The LPNs will be issued by an Ireland-based special purpose
entity GPB Eurobond
Finance plc, which will on-lend the proceeds to GPB. Obligations
under this loan
will rank pari passu with the bank's other senior unsecured
obligations, which
are subordinated to all retail deposits (about 10% of GPB's
liabilities at
end-May 2014) according to Russian banking law. The expected
issue amount is
EUR1bn. The LPNs will carry a fixed coupon of 4.00% payable
annually and mature
1 July 2019.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The expected senior unsecured debt rating is aligned with GPB's
Long-term IDRs
(BBB-/Negative), which reflect Fitch's view of a high
probability of the bank
receiving support, if needed, from the Russian Federation
(BBB/Negative) or
state-controlled entities, most notably OAO Gazprom
(BBB/Negative), the bank's
founder and significant shareholder.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The issue's ratings and GPB's IDRs could be downgraded in case
of a significant
reduction in the bank's quasi-sovereign ownership, and/or
weakening of the close
links between the bank and the Russian authorities. Any negative
action on the
Russian sovereign rating would likely also be matched by a
negative action on
the bank's ratings and the issue's rating.
Gazprombank's ratings are unaffected and as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'F3'
National Long-term rating: 'AA+(rus)'; Outlook Negative
Viability Rating: 'bb'
Support Rating: '2'
Support Rating Floor: 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured debt long-term local currency rating: 'BBB-'
National long-term debt rating: 'AA+(rus)'
GPB Eurobond Finance plc's debt ratings are unaffected and as
follows:
Senior unsecured debt long-term foreign currency rating: 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured debt long-term local currency rating: 'BBB-'
'Old-style' subordinated debt rating: 'BB+'
'New-style' subordinated debt rating: 'BB-'
