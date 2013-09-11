(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, September 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Gazprombank's
potential upcoming debut subordinated loan participation note
(LPN) issue with
write-down features an expected long-term rating of 'BB-(EXP)'.
The final rating
of the issue is contingent upon the receipt of the final
documents conforming to
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch expects to rate Gazprombank's "New-Style" Tier 2
subordinated debt issues
one notch lower than the bank's 'bb' Viability Rating (VR). This
includes (i)
zero notches for additional non-performance risk relative to the
VR, as Fitch
believes these instruments should only absorb losses once a bank
reaches, or is
very close to, the point of non-viability; (ii) one notch for
loss severity (one
notch, rather than two, as these issues would not be deeply
subordinated).
The potential upcoming "New-Style" subordinated debt notes would
be issued by an
Ireland-based special purpose vehicle, GPB Eurobond Finance plc,
which would
on-lend the issue's proceeds to Gazprombank under a subordinated
loan agreement.
The notes would have principal and coupon write-down feature
(pro rata with
other loss-absorbing instruments) triggered in case (i) the
bank's core Tier 1
capital adequacy ratio decreases below 2%; or (ii) bankruptcy
prevention
measures are introduced in respect to the bank. The latter is
possible as soon
as a bank breaches any of its mandatory capital ratios, or is in
breach of
certain other liquidity and capital requirements.
The issue amount and the coupon rate are yet to be determined.
The bank expects
the tenor of the LPNs to match the Russian bank regulator's
requirement for the
'New-Style' Tier 2 capital instruments (minimum five years).
For more details on Fitch's approach on rating subordinated debt
issues of
Russian banks see 'Fitch Affirms Russian State-Owned Banks' Old
Sub Debt,
Indicates Approach For Rating New Issues' dated 18 April 2013,
and
'Implementation of New Capital Rules in Russia: Moderately
Positive, Unlikely to
Lead to Rating Changes', dated 19 April 2013, at
www.fitchratings.com.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The issue's ratings are linked to the bank's VR. Gazprombank's
VR could benefit
from a reduction in the bank's loan concentrations, acquisition
finance
exposures and non-core assets, combined with further
improvements in
capitalization and profitability. A significant deterioration of
the operating
environment in Russia, or weaker performance of the loan book as
a whole or some
of the higher-risk exposures could lead to downward pressure on
the VR.
Gazprombank's other ratings are unaffected:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Long-term local currency IDR: 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'F3'
National long-term rating: 'AA+(rus)'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating: 'bb'
Support Rating: '2'
Support Rating Floor: 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured debt long-term local-currency rating: 'BBB-'
National long-term debt rating: 'AA+(rus)'
GPB Eurobond Finance plc's other debt ratings are unaffected:
Senior unsecured debt long-term foreign-currency rating: 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured debt long-term local-currency rating: 'BBB-'
'Old-Style' subordinated debt rating: 'BB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Roman Kornev
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7016
Committee Chairman
James Longsdon
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1076
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid
Securities, dated 5 December 2012, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
