(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+' rating to General Mills, Inc.'s (General Mills) $250 million floating rate notes (FRN) due Jan. 29, 2016. This issuance is a re-opening of General Mills' $250 million FRNs issued in January 2013, with the identical CUSIP, terms and maturity date. The interest rate will be three month LIBOR plus 0.300%. General Mills plans to use the net proceeds to repay a portion of its outstanding commercial paper (CP). The proposed notes contain a Change of Control Triggering Event. Upon the occurrence of both a Change of Control and rating downgrades to below investment grade, unless the company has exercised its right to redeem the notes, General Mills will be required to make an offer to purchase the notes at a price equal to 101% of the aggregate principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest to the date of repurchase. The notes will be issued under the company's indenture dated Feb. 1, 1996, as amended. The indenture contains limitations on liens and sale/leaseback transactions; however, there are no financial covenants. KEY RATING DRIVERS: Strengths and Concerns: General Mills, Inc.'s ratings incorporate the company's strong profitability, substantial internally generated liquidity, and leading market positions in key categories. The company maintains significant brand equity in major product categories including cereal, yogurt, ready-to-serve soup, and snacks. Margins are among the top in the sector, which provides ample financial flexibility. Credit strengths are balanced with General Mills' historically high priority for returning cash to shareholders. Leverage Adequate after Yoki: Consolidated total debt-to-operating EBITDA was 2.4x for the latest 12-month (LTM) period ended Aug. 25, 2013, operating EBITDA-to-gross interest expense was 10.7x, and funds from operations adjusted leverage was 3.2x. The company's leverage remains adequate for the rating level following the primarily debt-financed $940 million acquisition of Yoki Alimentos S.A. (Yoki) in August 2012. General Mills' leverage has improved modestly within the rating category with the addition of a full year of Yoki's results. Fitch anticipates that room in the ratings will remain for General Mills to pursue moderate discretionary activities. Fiscal 2014 Outlook: General Mills expects low single digit net sales growth driven by innovation and new product news. Operating profit is expected to grow faster than sales, at a mid-single digit level, including contributions from new business and productivity initiatives. Fitch believes these expectations are reasonable. The company's supply chain input costs have moderated to approximately 3% in fiscal 2013 and fiscal 2014, which should allow for modest gross margin improvement. Significant FCF: General Mills' annual FCF (cash flow from operations less capital expenditures and dividends) averaged more than $800 million during the past five years and Fitch expects it to remain at or above historical levels. The company's fiscal 2013 FCF was $1.4 billion and the company expects another year of strong cash flow in fiscal 2014. General Mills utilizes its FCF for share repurchases, but has shown the discipline to pull back after acquisitions. General Mills plans significant returns to shareholders in fiscal 2014, including a 2% reduction in diluted shares and an annualized 15% dividend increase. U.S. Yogurt Gaining Traction: General Mills' U.S. retail sales have been negatively affected by declines in core (regular and light) cups and under-representation in the fast-growing Greek yogurt segment. However, the company is slowly making improvements, particularly with the successful launch of Yoplait Greek 100 in fiscal 2013, which achieved $150 million in first year net sales. Fiscal first quarter 2014 U.S. yogurt net sales were flat, which was a significant improvement from a 5% annual decline in fiscal 2013. Liquidity and Debt Structure: The company maintains $2.7 billion of undrawn committed credit facilities consisting of a $1 billion facility expiring in April 2015 and a $1.7 billion facility expiring in April 2017. Total debt of $8.5 billion at Aug. 25, 2013 includes $1.4 billion CP and $251.5 million Class A Limited Membership Interests. General Mills repaid $700 million 5.25% notes in August 2013. Upcoming debt maturities consist of $300 million 1.55% notes and $400 million floating rate notes due in May 2014, as well as $1.1 billion notes due in fiscal 2015. Fitch expects that General Mills is likely to refinance this debt. Rating Sensitivities: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include: A ratings upgrade in the near-to-intermediate term could occur if the company commits to maintain leverage (total debt to operating EBITDA) in the low 2x range while generating FCF at historical average annual levels or higher. Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: If the company engages in a significant debt-financed acquisition or share repurchase program, or operating earnings and margins come under severe pressure, resulting in a sustained period of leverage greater than 3.0x and weakening FCF. Fitch currently rates General Mills' and its related entities as follows: General Mills, Inc. --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured debt 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured credit facilities 'BBB+'; --Short-term IDR 'F2'; --Commercial paper (CP) 'F2'. General Mills Cereals LLC --Long-term IDR 'BBB+'; --Class A limited membership interests 'BBB+'. Yoplait S.A.S. --Long-term IDR 'BBB+'; --Credit facility 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Judi M. Rossetti, CPA/CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2077 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Grace Barnett Director +1-212-908-0718 Committee Chairperson Wesley E. Moultrie II, CPA Managing Director +1-312-368-3186 