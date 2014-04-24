(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Assicurazioni Generali SpA's
(Generali) issue of EUR1bn senior dated subordinated notes a
final 'BBB' rating
.
The notes were issued by Generali under a EUR10bn euro
medium-term note (EMTN)
programme renewed in April 2014. The proceeds are being used to
refinance a
EUR500m subordinated loan from Mediobanca Spa repaid on 7 April
2014 and EUR500m
senior notes maturing on 6 May 2015.
The senior dated subordinated notes have a contractual maturity
of 12 years and
pay a coupon of 4.125%. The notes are eligible for regulatory
treatment of the
required solvency margin and are grandfathered as Tier 2 capital
under Solvency
2.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are rated one notch below Generali's Issuer Default
Rating of 'BBB+',
reflecting below-average recovery prospects.
Fitch views this issue as neutral for Generali's financial
leverage and
marginally positive for its capital adequacy, as the new notes
are refinancing
debt of similar equity treatment in Fitch's leverage
calculations but receive a
favourable treatment in Fitch's capital assessment.
The Tier 2 eligible notes, which are subject to regulatory
override, receive
100% equity credit in Fitch's internal risk-based capital
calculation. However,
being non-perpetual the notes are treated as 100% debt in
financial leverage
calculation by Fitch.
Fitch views positively that interest expenses are likely to
decrease after 2015
- the new notes have lower interest payments than the
subordinated loan from
Mediobanca and senior notes - and that the issue lengthens the
maturity profile
of the group's financial debt. Moreover, this placement further
reinforces
Generali's financial flexibility, removing refinancing risk in
2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Changes to the subordinated notes' rating would result from
similar changes to
Generali's rating.
Fitch currently rates Generali as follows:
--Insurer Financial Strength 'A-'/Negative
--Issuer Default Rating 'BBB+'/Negative
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
Canary Wharf
London
E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
