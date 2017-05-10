(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating of
'AA-' to General
Electric Company's (GE) planned issuance of euro-denominated
fixed-rate senior
unsecured notes with a mix of maturities. Proceeds will be used
to fund
acquisitions and/or repay $4 billion of 5.25% notes scheduled to
mature in
December 2017. Any remaining proceeds will be used for general
corporate
purposes.
A full rating list appears at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - GE Industrial
Fitch expects GE's leverage metrics will rise modestly when
considering
debt-funded acquisitions that include the pending combination of
GE's Oil & Gas
(O&G) business with Baker Hughes, Incorporated (BHI) and the
recently completed
acquisitions of LM Wind Power for approximately $1.7 billion and
ServiceMax for
approximately $900 million. GE's capacity for incremental debt
is supported by
the reduction in absolute risk related to the GE Capital exit,
expected growth
in earnings and cash flow over the next several years, and
additional earnings
and cash flow from acquisitions. In addition to acquisitions, GE
is divesting
non-core Water and Industrial Solutions businesses.
The impact of GE's acquisitions on financial results and credit
metrics should
not exceed Fitch's negative rating sensitivities but does leave
the company with
less financial flexibility. However, Fitch expects credit
metrics such as
leverage will remain appropriate for GE's overall enterprise
risk level, which
Fitch considers to be relatively low as a result of GE's
diversification, solid
balance sheet, leading market positions, strong services
earnings, large scale,
and strong technology portfolio.
A smaller GE Capital, which largely consists of vertical
business related to
GE's industrial businesses, provides GE with incremental
financial flexibility
to leverage its balance sheet over the next several years.
However, Fitch
expects GE will maintain a disciplined financial strategy that
supports its
ability to invest in its long-cycle power and aviation
businesses, focus on
markets with high technology content, and maintain competitive
positions in its
key end markets.
When completed, the BHI transaction will create the second
largest global
oilfield services business. GE will have a 62% interest in the
combined business
('New' Baker Hughes), which is being structured as a
tax-advantaged partnership
between GE and the existing shareholders of BHI. The combined
business should
compete more effectively and offer a path toward improved
efficiency for
customers. GE will pay $7.4 billion of cash to BHI which will be
used to fund a
dividend to BHI shareholders. The transaction is expected to
close in mid-2017.
Fitch estimates the enterprise value of the combined business at
approximately
$50 billion. Risks related to the agreement with BHI include
integration risk,
the realization of anticipated synergies, the negative cash
impact from any
breakup fee if the transaction is not completed, and the risk
that the oil and
gas industry remains weak for an extended period.
Rating concerns include potential support required for GE
Capital (albeit much
lower than in the past), large net pension liabilities, the risk
that future
larger-than-expected share repurchases or acquisitions could
weaken GE's
currently strong financial profile, and cyclicality in GE's
infrastructure
markets. However, Fitch believes future acquisitions will be
targeted toward
adjacent industrial markets, of which the pending 'New' Baker
Hughes partnership
is an example, and that GE will be disciplined in its cash
deployment for
acquisitions or share repurchases.
Other rating concerns include the typical large intra-quarter
use of commercial
paper and the high dividend payout which affects free cash flow
as defined by
Fitch. In addition, GE is subject to pressure by an activist
investor, Trian
Partners, to improve results, and GE recently accelerated its
cost reduction
plans. A lower cost structure would support GE's credit profile,
but the company
could potentially be pressured to increase financial leverage
beyond Fitch's
current expectations. Rating concerns are offset by GE's
diversification,
significant financial resources, and steady operating
performance through
business cycles compared to its industrial peers.
GE's financial leverage included total adjusted debt/EBITDAR of
2.6x at Dec. 31,
2016, defined to include customer receivables factored through
GE Capital that
totaled $12.3 billion at Dec. 31, 2016. Fitch's calculation of
leverage would be
lower when including earnings from GE Capital which Fitch
excludes from EBITDA
in order to focus on industrial credit metrics.
Leverage would be higher if GE's intra-quarter use of commercial
paper were
included. The company repays most commercial paper at
quarter-ends as part of
its working capital management. A portion of the repayment is
funded temporarily
from cash located outside the U.S., which Fitch does not
typically include as
available cash due to tax liabilities that could be incurred if
the cash is
repatriated. GE's industrial business maintained total cash
balances of $7.9
billion at March 31, 2017 compared to $2 billion of commercial
paper balances.
Fitch's ratings and financial measures for GE's industrial
businesses (GE
Industrial) consider GE Capital on an equity basis, including
approximately $50
billion of GE Capital debt as of March 31, 2017 maintained as
intercompany debt
with GE. The ratings for GE Capital incorporate support from GE.
The ratings for GE incorporate the company's global presence,
broad product
portfolio, large market shares in its core infrastructure and
healthcare
markets, strong technological capabilities and substantial
services revenue
which dampens the impact on financial results from volatility in
the company's
energy and capital goods end-markets. Some credit protection
measures are weak
for the rating, but Fitch believes GE's strong operating profile
and financial
resources give it a low overall enterprise risk.
Fitch estimates FCF after dividends in 2017 could be slightly
positive. Fitch's
calculation of FCF is after pension contributions; it excludes
the impact of
changes in receivables sold to GE Capital. Corporate dividends
to shareholders
represent a large use of operating cash flow and contribute to
GE's low FCF
compared to some other large industrial companies. Fitch also
considers GE's
cash flow metrics adjusted to include dividends from GE Capital
as GE Capital is
a significant contributor to GE's consolidated financial results
and valuation.
Fitch estimates these dividends, excluding one-time large
dividends in the near
term, could be approximately $1 billion annually after the GE
Capital exit is
completed.
Under Fitch's criteria for rating non-financial corporates,
Fitch calculates an
appropriate debt/equity ratio of 6x at Financial Services based
on solid asset
quality, sufficient liquidity and strong funding profile. As
actual debt/equity
as measured by Fitch was below this level, there would be no
need to make an
equity injection to maintain leverage at or below the 6x level.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - GE Capital
The IDRs for GE Capital and its rated subsidiaries are linked to
and equalized
with those of GE, reflecting Fitch's view that GE Capital is a
core subsidiary
of GE, as defined under Fitch's 'Global Non-Bank Financial
Institutions Rating
Criteria.' This view is supported by the fact that GE Capital
remains a key and
integral part of certain of GE's industry verticals, shares its
branding with
the broader GE organization and benefits from explicit
guarantees of its
existing financial obligations.
Credit strengths of GE Capital on a standalone basis include its
strong
franchise and global brand, market leading position in aircraft
lending and
leasing, established positions in energy finance and industrial
finance, strong
and experienced management team, adequate liquidity, reduced
commercial paper
utilization, and high unsecured debt levels.
Credit constraints on a standalone basis include reliance on
wholesale funding
sources, cyclicality and residual value risk inherent in certain
of GE Capital's
activities, particularly aircraft leasing, and less current and
expected
regulatory oversight of GE Capital.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for GE Industrial
include:
--Organic revenue grows by low- to mid-single digits in 2017
reflecting strength
in Aviation and Renewables, a cyclical decline in demand for
locomotives, and
some stabilization in Oil & Gas.
--The combination of GE Oil & Gas with Baker Hughes is completed
in mid-2017.
--Margins improve due to benefits from the integration of Alstom
and ongoing
cost improvements.
--Large dividends from GE Capital are used to fund share
repurchases.
--GE generates positive FCF.
--Cash deployment prioritizes acquisitions over share
repurchases.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
GE Industrial
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--GE directs its operating strategy away from its industrial
businesses;
--Market shares decline materially;
--Services generate a consistently lower proportion of revenue
and profit;
--EBITDA margins fail to recover from lower levels in 2016;
--GE Capital's asset quality and liquidity are weaker than
expected, resulting
in lower dividends to, or requiring support from, GE.
--GE's financial strategy becomes more aggressive than expected,
including
debt-funded acquisitions or share repurchases that lead to
consistently higher
leverage, including total adjusted debt/EBITDAR sustained above
2.0x (above 3.0x
including Fitch's adjustments for factored receivables), or
funds from
operations (FFO) adjusted leverage sustained above 2.2x (above
3.2x including
Fitch's adjustments for factored receivables).
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--Segment margins increase toward 20% on a sustained basis.
--FCF and liquidity are sufficient to reduce GE's average
commercial paper usage
well below $10 billion.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
GE Industrial's liquidity as of March 31, 2017 included cash of
$7.9 billion in
addition to a small amount of short-term marketable securities.
Most of GE's
cash is held outside the U.S. and is subject to income taxes if
repatriated.
Some cash ($3.5 billion as of Dec. 31, 2016) is also subject to
currency
controls. Average cash and debt balances are higher than
reported at quarter
ends due to GE's use of commercial paper, but there is
relatively little change
in net debt.
Commercial paper typically is highest during intra-quarter
periods and is
substantially repaid before quarter ends using overseas cash.
GE's average
commercial paper balance in the first quarter of 2017 was $14.8
billion;
balances during the quarter peaked at $19.7 billion. Liquidity
also included $20
billion of credit lines exceeding one year. GE Capital has
indirect access to
the lines through intercompany loans from GE Industrial. GE's
liquidity was
offset by $8.8 billion of debt due within one year, which
includes short-term
debt and current maturities of long-term debt, net of
intercompany receivables
from GE Capital related to debt assumed by GE.
FULL LIST OF RATINGS
Fitch currently rates GE and its subsidiaries as follows:
General Electric Company
--Long-Term IDR 'AA-';
--Senior secured debt 'AA-'
--Senior unsecured debt 'AA-';
--Senior unsecured bank credit facilities 'AA-';
--Subordinated guaranteed debt 'AA-';
--Subordinated debt 'A+';
--Junior subordinated debt 'A+';
--Preferred stock 'A';
--Short-Term IDR 'F1+';
--Commercial paper 'F1+'.
GE Capital Global Holdings, LLC
--Long-Term IDR 'AA-';
--Short-Term IDR 'F1+'.
GE Capital EFS Financing Inc.
--Long-Term IDR 'AA-'.
GE Capital Treasury Services LLC
--Short-Term IDR 'F1+';
--Commercial paper 'F1+'.
GE Capital International Holdings Ltd.
--Long-Term IDR 'AA-'.
GE Capital US Holdings, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR 'AA-'.
GE Capital International Funding Co.
--Long-Term IDR 'AA-';
--Senior unsecured debt 'AA-'.
GE Capital Australia Funding Pty. Ltd
--Senior unsecured debt 'AA-'.
GE Capital Canada Funding Company
--Senior unsecured debt 'AA-'.
GE Capital European Funding
--Senior unsecured debt 'AA-'.
GE Capital UK Funding
--Senior unsecured debt 'AA-'.
SUSA Partnership, L.P.
--Senior unsecured debt 'AA-'.
Security Capital Group Inc.
--Senior unsecured debt 'AA-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
GE
Primary Analyst
Eric Ause, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2302
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Craig Fraser
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0310
Committee Chairperson
Mark Sadeghian
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2090
GE Capital
Primary Analyst
Sean Pattap
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0642
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Johann Juan
Director
+1-312-368-3339
Committee Chairperson
Mark Sadeghian
Senior Director
+1-212-368-2090
Date of Relevant Committee: Oct. 28, 2016
SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL STATEMENT ADJUSTMENTS
Factoring: GE Industrial's debt and assets have been adjusted to
include more
than $12 billion of off-balance sheet customer receivables
factored through GE
Capital as of Dec. 31, 2016.
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
