(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-(EXP)' rating to Global Bank Corporation's (GB) proposed senior unsecured notes. The notes will constitute direct, unconditional and unsecured senior obligations of the issuer. They will rank pari passu among themselves and with all other unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of GB. The tenor of the issue is expected to be five years, fixed rate, and by an amount of USD400 million. The bank plans to use all the proceeds for debt repayment and credit growth. The final rating is subject to the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS The senior unsecured notes are rated at the same level as the bank's Issuer Default Rating (IDR), in accordance with Fitch's criteria. GB's IDR is driven by its consistent strategy, improving capitalization ratios, sound positioning within its core market and consistently good asset quality indicators. The bank's ratings also factor in its limited revenue diversification and moderate loan portfolio concentration by size. Additionally, as is the case with its domestic peers, GB's financial performance is highly sensitive to increases in provisioning expenses given the bank's limited flexibility in increasing margins and operating efficiency. RATING SENSITIVITIES A change in GB's IDR will have an impact on the senior unsecured notes rating. PROFILE GB is a Panamanian universal bank that was founded in 1994. In the last several years, it has consistently increased its market share to become the fourth largest bank by size of loans and deposits, in a country that is characterized by high banking competition. As of June 2014, GB had a participation of 7.1% of the banking system's gross loans and 4.6% of deposits, (based on unconsolidated figures). GB also has the third-largest network of service points in Panama and sixth by branches and ATMs. For more details on GB's ratings and credit profile, see 'Fitch Publishes Global Bank Corporation's 'BBB-' IDR; Outlook Stable', dated Oct. 15, 2014, available at www.fitchratings.com. Fitch has assigned the following rating to GB's proposed issuance: --Five years USD400 million senior unsecured notes 'BBB-(EXP)'. Fitch currently rates GB as follows: International ratings --Long-term IDR 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term IDR 'F3'; --Viability Rating 'bbb-'; --Support Rating '5'; --Support floor 'NF'. National ratings: --Long-term national rating 'AA(pan)', Outlook Stable; --Short-term national rating 'F1+(pan)'. Contact: Primary Analyst Mark Narron Director +1-212-612-7898 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Rolando Martinez Director +503 2516-6619 Committee Chairperson Franklin Santarelli Managing Director +1-212-908-0739 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (Jan. 31, 2014); --Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities (Dec. 5, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.